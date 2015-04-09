* Widening U.S-European rate differentials aid greenback

* Sterling's one-month volatility jumps as election nears (Updates prices and adds comment; changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, April 9 The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, driven by sentiment that U.S. interest rates inevitably will rise, with the prospect of a June increase still in the mix despite spotty U.S. economic data.

Weekly U.S. jobless claims rose less than expected last week and the four-week moving average hit its lowest level since 2000, suggesting the slowdown in U.S. economic activity in the first quarter might be a temporary blip.

Interest rate differentials between the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond and German bonds widened to 1.763 percent on Thursday, their biggest spread since March 26.

"Broadly, the drivers for euro/dollar lower remain two things," said Richard Cochinos, head of Americas G10 FX strategy at Citi in New York. "One, the impact of QE (quantitative easing) on the rate differentials and respective rates markets, so you do have capital outflows through the fixed income channel. But then you do also have tail-risk on Greece and it remains quite serious the closer you get to the end of April."

Earlier, Greece made a 450 million euros payment to the International Monetary Fund. Athens, shut out of international capital markets, is expected to run out of cash in weeks unless it can come to an agreement with the European Union on economic reforms.

The euro lost 0.47 percent to $1.0728 on the EBS trading platform, having failed to break above the $1.1040/50 level on Monday, its third try in as many weeks.

Prospects for the dollar looked shaky after a weak jobs data on Friday, but two U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday that interest rates could still rise in June.

Minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting, also released late on Wednesday, showed some officials are eager start raising rates.

"I think a lot of the move around last weekend was driven by positioning. You can see that the market still has its core view that the dollar is heading higher," BNP Paribas strategist Michael Sneyd said.

The dollar rose to 120.18 yen, up 0.05 percent.

Sterling fell 0.60 percent to $1.4780, just off an earlier eight-day low of $1.4762.

On sterling, the cost of insuring against volatility over the next month, which now takes in the results of the May 7 parliamentary election, soared to the highest in more than three years. (Additional reporting by John Geddie and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)