* Euro weakness predominates on rate outlook
* ECB's QE program building selling momentum
* Dollar strength extends for fifth straight session on euro
* Yen making gains on euro as well as dollar
* Cable at weakest point in nearly five years
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 10 The euro slumped for a fifth
straight session against the U.S. dollar on Friday to a 3-1/2
week low as falling European interest rates drove investors into
greenbacks and the yen.
The euro traded around $1.06005, off 0.54 percent on the EBS
trading platform. It had slumped to $1.05670, its weakest level
since March 17. For the week the euro lost 3.38 percent, its
worst week against the greenback since September 2011.
"You can look at euro/yen, clearly breaking lower. The big
picture globally is negative yields in the euro zone and long
yields trading at incredibly low yields, substantially lower
than Japanese yields," said Jens Nordvig, global head of
currency strategy at Nomura in New York.
"That is triggering this persistent (fixed-income) asset
allocation shift out of euro zone," he said.
At its low, the euro was off 1.28 percent to 127.22 yen, its
weakest point in four weeks before recouping ground to trade at
127.43 yen, down 0.86 percent. For the week the euro fell 2.35
percent against the yen.
Nordvig notes how euro zone yields have flipped versus those
of Japan. Whereas a year ago German 30-year yields were 75 basis
points above equivalent Japanese yields, now they are exactly
the opposite.
European Central Bank measures to loosen monetary policy via
a program of bond buying contrasts against the U.S. Federal
Reserve's trajectory for tightening policy after ending its own
massive stimulus plan which is credited with helping boost
economic growth
One spot of weakness for the dollar, marring its general
push higher, is against the yen. It lost 0.33 percent to 120.18
yen.
Sterling hit a near five-year low of $1.4585 before easing
back to $1.4637, still off 0.51 percent on the day and 1.89
percent for the week.
Markets are focused on Britain's May 7 elections which are
set to generate a potentially destabilizing period of
negotiations to form a government.
The cost of hedging against volatile moves in the pound
around the vote has risen steadily since the start of the year
and finally begun to show up in spot rates of sterling as well.
"A $1.40 level for sterling/dollar is certainly not out of
reach if the election aftermath turns ugly," said Standard Bank
currency strategist Steve Barrow in London.
