(Updates prices, adds comment, byline)
* U.S. retail sales up in March, but weaker than forecast
* Japanese adviser indicates yen may have fallen too far
* Euro rises from 2-year low versus yen
By Daniel Bases and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 14 The dollar tumbled on
Tuesday, after five straight days of gains, as investors took
advantage of weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales to lighten
hefty positions on the greenback that had built up due to
expectations of an impending rate increase.
A second blow to the U.S. economic outlook came from the
International Monetary Fund, which lowered its forecasts for
U.S. growth to 3.1 percent for this year and next from January's
expectations of 3.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
The yen, meanwhile, gained broadly, hitting a two-year high
against the euro after an economic adviser to Japan's Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe indicated that the currency might have
fallen too far and needed to retrace some of its losses.
"I wouldn't be surprised if people bring down Q1 GDP
forecasts on the data," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Couple that with the IMF stuff, and I think you have reason
to trim (dollar) positions," he said.
The dollar's 3 percent surge last week set up a scenario
ripe for cutting long-dollar positions, analysts said.
In late trading, the dollar index was down 0.7
percent at 98.745.
The euro, meanwhile, was last up 0.8 percent at $1.0653
. However, concerns over Greece's ability to repay its
debt by a month-end deadline limited the euro's gains.
After slumping to a two-year low against the yen, the euro
rebounded to trade 0.2 percent higher at 127.15 yen.
On Tuesday, Yale University professor Koichi Hamada, an
economic advisor to Prime Minister Abe, sought to clarify his
comments on Monday that 105 yen was an acceptable level. He told
Reuters he was referring to the yen's purchasing power
parity-implied rate, not the spot market rate. Hamada said the
dollar at 120 yen was acceptable.
The dollar further shed gains after U.S. retail sales in
March rose 0.9 percent, below a Reuters forecast of 1.0 percent.
Core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the
consumer spending component of the gross domestic product, grew
0.3 percent, slower than the 0.5 percent pace a Reuters poll
expected.
"The trend in retail sales over the past three months has
been extremely weak when looking at it in nominal terms but some
of this weakness is caused by significant deflation in goods
prices," said Signe Roed Frederiksen, senior analyst at Danske
Bank, in Copenhagen.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Daniel Bases;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)