* Greek debt deal reached on Monday
* Fed may move on rates in September
* Oil price dive weighs on euro
(Adds late prices, interest rate details and a quote)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 13 The dollar rallied against the
euro, yen, and Swiss franc on Monday after a debt deal between
Greece and its international lenders renewed focus on the
possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike interest
rates in September.
Eurozone leaders made Greece surrender much of its
sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for
agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euro bailout to keep the
near-bankrupt country in the single currency.
If the summit had failed, Greece would have been staring
into an economic abyss, with its shuttered banks on the brink of
collapse and prospects of having to print a parallel currency
and exit the European monetary union.
Analysts said that, while uncertainty about Greece's future
remained, the deal turned investors' focus to a potential Fed
rate hike in September. Comments from central bank Chair Janet
Yellen and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Friday
suggested that could be likely.
Yellen will give closely-watched semiannual testimony to the
U.S. Congress later in the week.
"Barring new weakness in economic data, the Fed will raise
rates in September," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Widening yield differentials between Europe and the United
States also helped the dollar, Chandler said. As U.S. Treasuries
eased in price after the Greek deal and German Bunds rallied,
the differences on benchmark 10-year maturities increased by
nine basis points in favor of Treasuries.
The euro slumped almost 1.5 percent against the
dollar and hit a session low under $1.10 before last trading at
$1.1006. The dollar hit a more than one-week high against the
yen of 123.535 yen.
Analysts said a drop in oil prices also weighed on the euro
as Iran and six world powers appeared to be closing in on a
nuclear deal that would end sanctions and let more Iranian oil
into world markets.
"Oil going lower increases the probability of lower
inflation globally," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign
exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. "That impacts Europe
disproportionately, or more than the U.S."
The European Central Bank launched its 1 trillion euro
bond-buying program in part to ward off deflation.
The dollar was last up 1.10 percent at 0.9496 Swiss franc
. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.77
percent at 96.769.
(Additional Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)