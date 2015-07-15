* Yellen says conditions look good for 2015 rate hike
* Dollar index gains top 0.5 percent
* Dollar also helped by producer prices data
* Canadian dollar drops to 6-year low vs greenback
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 15 The dollar rose on Wednesday
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced market
expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike, possibly as soon as
September.
The top U.S. central banker told Congress that the Fed
remains poised to raise interest rates this year, with labor
markets expected to steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely
to knock the U.S. economy off track.
The dollar also got a lift from U.S. Labor Department data
showing that its producer price index for final demand increased
0.4 percent last month after adding 0.5 percent in May. The data
was seen as supportive of a Fed rate hike.
The greenback, which had been flat, jumped after the release
of Yellen's written comments and the wholesale inflation
figures. It was last up 0.55 percent against the euro at
$1.0948 and 0.30 percent against the yen at 123.69 yen.
Yellen's statement, which was followed by a House committee
hearing, largely tracked her recent public comments, as well as
the most recent statement by the Fed's policy-setting committee.
"There was no straying from the message," said Alan Ruskin,
global head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
The dollar also got a boost from Canada's dollar, which sank
more than 1.5 percent against its U.S. counterpart to a six-year
low after the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a
second time this year.
"The weakness of Canada and the strength of the dollar are
kind of spilling over elsewhere, certainly with the commodity
currencies," Ruskin said.
Both the commodities-reliant New Zealand dollar and the
Australian dollar were off more than one percent against the
greenback in late New York trading.
Currency traders were shifting focus from the fading risk of
an immediate Greek exit from the euro zone to interest rate
policy, according to Derek Halpenny, European Head of Global
Markets Research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar index was last up 0.52 percent, including
a 0.75 percent rise in the dollar against the Swiss franc to
0.9526 franc, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional Reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)