* Dollar index up nearly 2 percent for week
* Dollar gets lift from inflation, housing data
* Euro weakness seen continuing
(Adds late prices, analyst quote)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar rose on Friday,
ending its best week of gains since May, on strong inflation and
housing data that encouraged bets on a U.S. interest rates hike
by the end of the year.
U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in June,
while housing starts jumped last month and building permits
surged to an eight-year high, according to separate government
reports.
The Federal Reserve has kept its short-term interest rate
near zero for more than six years, and most economists believe
the Fed will initiate rate hikes in September. Fed Chair Janet
Yellen this week said an interest rate increase was likely this
year.
The greenback, as tracked by the U.S. dollar index
against a basket of currencies, has this week clocked a nearly 2
percent rise, and on Friday was last up 0.20 percent. That was
the index's best weekly showing since the week ended May 22.
The euro was off 0.25 percent on Friday to $1.0850, a
level last seen on May 27 and down more than 2 percent on the
week as currency investors shifted attention from the Greek
crisis to economic fundamentals that favor the United States.
Most traders and strategists reckon the diverging policy
outlook between the euro zone and the United States should see
the euro continue to weaken, with many betting that it will fall
below $1 in the next year.
"The focus is turning to the U.S. rate cycle, and (the
market reckons) a September rate hike is still, if not probable,
at least possible," RBC Capital Markets global head of FX
strategy, Adam Cole, said. "From now the euro goes down
primarily because the dollar is going up."
Sterling hit a 7-1/2-year high against the euro of 0.6992
pounds after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
gave his strongest hint yet on the timing of a UK rate rise,
saying a decision would come into focus around the end of 2015.
The greenback was down about 0.1 percent on the day against
the yen at just under 124 yen after touching a one-month peak of
124.235 yen.
Looking forward, Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, said, "The
dollar's outperformance, coupled with a slow start to America's
economic calendar next week, could leave it prey to
profit-taking."
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Andrew Hay)