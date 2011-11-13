* Markets wait to see if Italy can easily sell 5-yr bonds

* Euro pops above $1.3800 before fading slightly

* Firm yen keeps alive danger of more intervention

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 14 The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on Monday as investors cheered Europe's progress in tackling its debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to test market appetite with a bond sale.

The common currency was at $1.3783, having risen as high as $1.3811 in early trade, up from $1.3751 late in New York on Friday. It also firmed against the yen, reaching 106.71 from New York's 106.02.

"Everything went to plan if you like over the weekend, so we're seeing a positive reaction," said Michael Turner, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

On Sunday, Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government charged with implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered the whole euro zone.

In Greece, new prime minister Lucas Papademos will seek to take advantage of a rare political truce on Monday to push through austerity and radical reform aimed at restoring the country's tattered credibility and staving off bankruptcy.

The firmer euro saw the dollar index dip 0.2 percent to 76.787, well off last week's high of 78.165. These developments in turn gave commodity currencies like the Australian dollar a boost.

The Aussie gained more than half a cent from late New York levels to hit a high of $1.0351, before fading slightly to last stand at $1.0333. It faces trendline resistance at $1.0370, ahead of $1.0400.

The dollar was on the defensive against the yen, having skidded to 77.03 yen on Friday, its lowest since the Oct. 31 intervention. It last stood at 77.17.

Appearing to support Japan's recent currency intervention aimed at curbing excess volatility, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday the move was in line with the spirit of the G7 and G20.

Traders warned the market's positive reaction hinges on how Italy's planned sale of 3.0 billion euros of five-year bonds on Monday is received by the market.

Italian 10-year bond yields soared above 7 percent last week to levels seen as unsustainable, prompting unwelcome parallels to the previous bailouts of other highly indebted euro zone countries.

While those yields have come off their peaks, they remained elevated. Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its status as the world's third-largest government debtor.

A good result at the bond auction will help EURUSD extend gains, said BNP Paribas analysts. (Editing by Ed Davies)