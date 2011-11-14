* Markets wait to see if Italy can easily sell 5-yaer bonds
* Euro pops above $1.3800 before fading slightly
* Firm yen keeps alive danger of more intervention
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 14 The euro and
commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on Monday as
investors cheered progress on tackling Europe's debt problems,
but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to test market
appetite with a bond sale.
Most traders remain unconvinced on whether new
governments in Italy and Greece can win back investor confidence
in their debt, and are looking to Italy's auction for near-term
cues.
The common currency was at $1.3761, having
risen as high as $1.3811 in early trade, up from $1.3751 late in
New York on Friday. It also firmed against the yen, reaching
106.71 from New York's 106.02.
"Everything went to plan, if you like, over the weekend, so
we're seeing a positive reaction," said Michael Turner,
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
On Sunday, Italy's president appointed former European
Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government charged with
implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered
the whole euro zone.
In Greece, new prime minister Lucas Papademos will seek to
take advantage of a rare political truce on Monday to push
through austerity and radical reform aimed at restoring the
country's tattered credibility and staving off bankruptcy.
Still, many traders are not sure if the euro can
extend gains as it faces substantial resistance at around
$1.3850, including the Ichimoku cloud top at $1.3848, a 38.2
percent retracement of its late Oct-early Nov fall at $1.3865
and its Nov 4 high of $1.3870.
"It's good that Italy and Greece avoided political vacuums.
But we have to see whether national unity governments will
function," said Katsunori Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui
Trust Bank in Tokyo.
Italian 10-year bond yields soared above 7
percent last week to levels seen as unsustainable, prompting
unwelcome parallels to the previous bailouts of other highly
indebted euro zone countries.
While those yields have come off their peaks, they remained
elevated. Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund
itself could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy
and its status as the world's third-largest government debtor.
A good result at Italy's bond auction will help EUR/USD
extend gains, said BNP Paribas analysts.
The firmer euro saw the dollar index dip 0.1 percent
to 76.883, well off last week's high of 78.165. These
developments in turn gave commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar a boost.
The Aussie briefly gained more than half a cent
from late New York levels to hit a high of $1.0351, before
fading to last stand at $1.0300. It faces trendline resistance
at $1.0370, ahead of $1.0400.
The U.S. dollar was on the defensive against the yen, having
skidded to 77.10 yen on Friday, its lowest since the Oct.
31 intervention. It last stood at 77.13.
Appearing to support Japan's recent currency intervention
aimed at curbing excess volatility, the head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Saturday the move was in
line with the spirit of the G7 and G20.
Some traders also said the market is starting to look at the
U.S. congressional "super committee", which is at a difficult
point in negotiations on a deficit-reduction deal, before its
deadline Wednesday next week for such a deal.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)