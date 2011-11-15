* Italian debt yields resume rise after auction
* Euro support near $1.3569, Ichimoku cloud bottom
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 The euro held steady
against the dollar on Tuesday, but was stuck near the bottom of
its range so far this month as new governments in Italy and
Greece failed to ease fears about the euro-zone sovereign debt
crisis.
The euro had gained some reprieve in recent sessions as a
change in leadership in Italy and Greece eased worries of
political uncertainty and stirred hopes for progress in tackling
Europe's debt problems.
But such optimism was tempered when Italian and Spanish
government bonds came under renewed selling pressure on Monday.
A drop in European equities, including banking shares, also did
the euro no favours.
While day-to-day fluctuations in the euro and investor risk
appetite are hard to predict, the single currency is likely to
remain under pressure versus the dollar and the yen in coming
weeks, said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist for J.P.Morgan in
Tokyo.
"There is no doubt that Europe is nowhere near a situation
that can be viewed with optimism," Tanase said.
"The bias is toward risk-off with both the dollar and the
yen rising, while cross/yen pairs including euro/yen are likely
to come under downward pressure," he added.
The euro held steady at $1.3628, struggling to regain
ground after dipping 0.8 percent the previous day. The euro is
now at the lower end of its trading band since late October of
$1.3484 to $1.4248.
Possible support for the euro lies near $1.3569, the bottom
of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart, a popular form of
technical analysis.
The single currency held steady versus the yen at 105.07 yen
, stuck near a one-month low around 104.74 yen hit
last week.
Italy paid a euro-era high price to sell five-year bonds on
Monday, just a day after former European Commissioner Mario
Monti was named to lead the country -- a move that had been
hoped would help restore investor confidence.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 77.11 yen,
hovering near Monday's two-week low around 76.81 yen, which was
the lowest since Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on
Oct. 31.
