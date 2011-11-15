* Euro shaky, markets wary of euro zone developments
* Turnaround on Wall Street helps, but sentiment still
bearish
* BOJ set to leave policy unchanged; EU inflation data eyed
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 16 The euro was being slowly
eroded in Asia early on Wednesday, having suffered two straight
days of declines as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to
engulf top-rated members such as France.
The common currency fell as far as $1.3497 overnight
as French bond yield spread over benchmark German bunds hit
euro-era highs, and Italian yields shot back above the critical
7 percent level.
It last stood at $1.3525, versus $1.3546 late in New
York, below the ichimoku cloud base at $1.3568. A break and
close below $1.3480 will pave the way for a move back to the
Oct. 4 trend low at $1.3145, traders said.
A turnaround on Wall Street, which closed in positive
territory on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. data helped
halt the euro's slide. But overall sentiment remained bearish.
"While it is clear that the data in the U.S. is improving,
European concerns far outweigh at present," said David Scutt, a
trader at Arab Bank Australia in Sydney.
"Markets are clearly expecting a circuit breaker to
alleviate pressure on periphery bond yields. If no announcement
is forthcoming in the days ahead, one suspects that situation
could unravel fairly quickly."
Political developments in the euro zone two hot spots were
mixed. In Rome, Prime Minister designate Mario Monti will meet
the Italian president on Wednesday to present a new government.
But in Athens, Greek conservatives said they would not bow
to "dictates from Brussels" over a bailout designed to save
their country from bankruptcy and safeguard the euro.
The wobbly euro lifted the dollar index towards
78.000, well off week's low of 76.751. As a result, commodity
currencies retreated, with the Australian dollar
dipping below $1.0200 once again.
"As the focus on Europe persists, speculation of an
impending multi-notch ratings downgrade of Italy only added fuel
to the fire," BNP Paribas analysts warned.
The dollar held steady against the yen at around 77.00
, with the threat of more intervention by Japan keeping
investors wary of buying the Japanese currency.
While U.S. data, including retail sales, offered hopes the
world's biggest economy has not lost momentum going into the
fourth quarter, euro zone data painted a grimmer picture.
The region barely grew in the third quarter, fanning jitters
it might slide into recession early next year.
Euro zone and U.S. inflation data are next in focus and a
stronger-than-expected result for Europe may dim prospects for a
follow-up interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
Ahead of that, the Bank of Japan will announce the outcome
of its policy setting meeting. Due at 0330-0500 GMT, the BOJ is
expected to sit pat on policy, having eased just three weeks
ago.
