By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 The euro hit five-week
lows versus both the dollar and the yen on Thursday as bond
market turmoil spread across Europe, sparking calls for the
European Central Bank to intervene more forcefully in markets.
Investors were also nervously watching to see how German
financial markets will react after rating agency Moody's
Investor Service cut ratings of 12 German public-sector banks,
believing they are likely to receive less federal government
support if needed.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3452, having
dipped to as low as $1.3421 on trading platform EBS earlier, its
lowest level since Oct. 10.
Support lies at around $1.3405, the 76.4 percent
retracement of the October rally. The bottom of the weekly
Ichimoku cloud also offers support near that level, coming in at
$1.3408.
"There are signs of more widespread contagion in the
eurozone outside of Italy and Spain with spreads widening this
week in Austria, France and Belgium," said Chris
Gothard, head of FX for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong,
referring to yield spreads against German bonds.
While the euro will remain sensitive to headlines and
could see some short-covering rallies, it will probably decline
further in coming weeks and months, Gothard said.
"We think there are further downside risks from here
with a convincing downside break of $1.3400 opening up the door
to test the recent lows near $1.3150," he said, adding that his
bank's forecast is for the euro to drop to $1.29 by
year-end.
Against the yen, the single currency eased 0.1 percent
to 103.62 yen, having hit a five-week low of 103.40
yen earlier on Thursday.
There was talk of some stop-loss offers around that
level, while support comes in near 103.32 yen, the 76.4 percent
retracement of the euro's rally in October.
Yunosuke Ikeda, senior currency analyst at Nomura in
Tokyo, said the euro could take a hit if there is a margin hike
on Spanish bonds, which could take place soon after bond
clearing house LCH. Clearnet raised margin requirements on
Italian debt last week, a move that sparked a selloff in Italian
debt.
Later on Thursday, the euro is likely to take
its cues from auctions of up to 11 billion euros of Spanish and
French bonds.
Spain's sale of new 10-year debt comes as the country's
finances are under renewed scrutiny just days before a general
election and Madrid is expected to face its highest borrowing
cost since the euro's inception in 1999.
AUSSIE UNDER PRESSURE
In a further blow to risk appetite, Fitch warned
it may downgrade its "stable" outlook for U.S. banks, because of
contagion from problems in troubled European markets.
"While U.S. banks have been under scrutiny for some time
over their exposure to Europe, an explicit warning from the
ratings agency amplified market concerns over the extent and
impact of contagion," said analysts at BNP Paribas.
French borrowing costs continued to rise on Wednesday and
ECB buying of Italian and Spanish debt failed to reassure
markets. There were also growing signs of strain in money
markets, with euro zone banks finding it harder to obtain dollar
funding.
However, Germany remained resolutely opposed to letting the
central bank take a bigger role in resolving the debt crisis,
even though many analysts believe the only way to stem the
contagion is for the ECB to carry out the sort of quantitative
easing undertaken by the U.S. and British central banks.
All these factors helped drive the dollar index
to a five-week high of 78.467. It last stood at 78.339.
Commodity currencies bore the brunt of the dip in risk
appetite with the Australian dollar hitting a
five-week low of $1.0021. The Australian dollar was
changing hands at $1.0052, down 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade
on Wednesday.
"The AUD/USD remains under downward pressure and could try
to push under parity to a support pivot point of $0.9986 in the
near term," said Besa Deda, chief economist at St. George Bank.
Among the G3 currencies, dollar/yen remained a sea of calm
as the danger of more intervention by Japan kept markets wary.
Dollar held steady at 77.04 yen, having settled into
a range roughly between 76.80 yen to 77.50 yen this week.
Japan conducted massive yen-selling intervention on
Oct. 31 in a bid to curb the yen's strength, after the dollar
fell to a post-World War Two record low near 75.31 yen.
