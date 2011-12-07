* Euro seen supported into ECB meeting, EU summit
* Aussie edges up on solid Q3 GDP data
* Swiss franc defensive on deflation worries
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 The euro inched higher on
Wednesday with markets cautiously optimistic that European
leaders would take decisive action to contain the region's debt
crisis at a summit later this week.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3418, staying above
the previous day's low around $1.3334. The bounce back through
Friday's trough of $1.3363 means its corrective rise from
$1.3213 in late November remains intact, traders said.
Still, the limited scope of the euro's bounce suggests that
market players remain cautious about its outlook, said Mitul
Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong.
"Although it's supported against the backdrop of
pretty strong expectations, I think there is certainly still
some hesitation to be too optimistic given the disappointments
we've had in the past," Kotecha said, referring to market
expectations for a European Union summit on Friday.
A focal point is whether euro zone leaders make enough
progress toward fiscal integration and more stringent fiscal
discipline to open the way for the European Central Bank to take
a more active role in stabilising euro zone bond markets.
Another is possible initiatives to increase the
capabilities of rescue funds that could help backstop euro zone
governments hit by debt market turmoil.
Euro zone officials have said euro zone leaders may decide
on Friday to raise the combined lending limit of their temporary
and permanent bailout funds to boost the firewall they hope will
contain the spread of the sovereign debt crisis.
Even if significant progress on such issues is
made at the summit, doubts about their implementation could
limit any gains in the euro, said Credit Agricole's Kotecha.
"There's still a lot of questions to be asked... If we do
see this two-tier bailout fund, where is that money coming
from?" he said, adding that any rally in the euro may be limited
to levels around $1.3550 in the short term.
Disappointing results could drag the euro down to
levels near $1.3215, with a clear breach of that support opening
the way for a drop down to the $1.3140/50 area, he added.
ECB MEETING
Another key event this week is the European Central Bank's
policy decision on Thursday.
The ECB is seen likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis
points to 1.0 percent.
The central bank is also seen likely to offer ultra-long
liquidity operations to support banks, while leaving the door
open to further measures to fight Europe's debt crisis if
governments agree on fiscal reforms.
"We see scope for some additional short covering between now
and the weekend, barring an EU summit failure. One caveat being
if the ECB surprises with more aggressive easing on Thursday
than the 25-basis-point reduction in the refinancing rate that
is generally expected," analysts at BNP Paribas said.
The Swiss franc stayed on the defensive versus the
euro after a fall in consumer prices to two-year lows boosted
speculation the Swiss central bank will weaken the currency
further to shield the economy from the risk of deflation and
recession.
The euro rose 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc
to 1.2419, hovering near a three-week high of 1.2430
hit on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 77.74 yen,
with no real trend in sight.
The Australian dollar got a modest lift from data showing
Australia's economy grew a brisk 1.0 percent in the third
quarter from the previous three months. Total output was 2.5
percent higher than the same quarter last year.
The Australian dollar rose to an intraday high of $1.0278 on
the data. After giving back some of its gains, it fetched
$1.0258, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on
Tuesday.