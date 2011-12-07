* Euro seen supported into ECB meeting, EU summit
* Talk of light stop-loss bids around $1.3470, $1.3500
* Aussie edges up on solid Q3 GDP data
* Swiss franc stays on defensive vs euro, focus on SNB
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 The euro clawed higher on
Wednesday and stayed above a one-week low hit the previous day,
with markets cautiously optimistic that European leaders will
take decisive action to contain the region's debt crisis at a
summit later this week.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3435, hovering above
Tuesday's low near $1.3334. There was talk of light stop-loss
bids in the euro at $1.3470 and also near $1.3500.
Still, the limited scope of the euro's bounce suggests that
market players remain cautious about its outlook, said Mitul
Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong.
"Although it's supported against the backdrop of
pretty strong expectations, I think there is certainly still
some hesitation to be too optimistic given the disappointments
we've had in the past," Kotecha said, referring to market
expectations for a European Union summit on Friday.
A focal point is whether euro zone leaders make enough
progress toward fiscal integration and more stringent fiscal
discipline to open the way for the European Central Bank to take
a greater role in stabilising euro zone bond markets.
Investors are also focusing on possible
initiatives to increase the capabilities of rescue funds that
could help backstop euro zone governments hit by debt market
turmoil.
Euro zone officials have said euro zone leaders may decide
on Friday to raise the combined lending limit of their temporary
and permanent bailout funds to boost the firewall they hope will
contain spread of the sovereign debt crisis.
Even if significant progress on such issues is
made at the summit, doubts about their implementation could
limit any gains in the euro, said Credit Agricole's Kotecha.
"There's still a lot of questions to be asked... If we do
see this two-tier bailout fund, where is that money coming
from?" he said, adding that any rally in the euro may be limited
to levels around $1.3550 in the short term.
Disappointing results could drag the euro down to
levels near $1.3215, with a clear breach of that support opening
the way for a drop to the $1.3140/50 area, he added.
ECB MEETING
Another key event this week is the European Central Bank's
policy decision on Thursday.
The ECB is likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points
to 1.0 percent.
The central bank is also seen likely to offer ultra-long
liquidity operations to support banks, while leaving the door
open to further measures to fight Europe's debt crisis if
governments agree on fiscal reforms.
"We see scope for some additional short covering between now
and the weekend... One caveat being if the ECB surprises with
more aggressive easing on Thursday than the 25-basis-point
reduction in the refinancing rate that is generally expected,"
analysts at BNP Paribas said.
The Swiss franc stayed on the defensive versus the euro
after a fall in consumer prices to two-year lows boosted
speculation the Swiss central bank will weaken the currency
further to shield the economy from the risk of deflation and
recession.
The euro rose 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc to
1.2426.
There was talk that hedge funds have been buying euro/Swiss
franc call options with a strike price at 1.2500 francs that are
due to expire in the next week or two. In addition, traders
cited talk of a large euro/Swiss franc option barrier at 1.2500
francs.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $1.0277
, holding firm after data showed Australia's
economy grew a brisk 1.0 percent in the third quarter from the
previous three months.
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 77.73 yen
.