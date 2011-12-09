* News ESM won't have banking license weighs on euro
* Euro down from intraday high, Aussie tumbles
* Short-covering lifts Aussie from day's low
* Aussie seen vulnerable after breaching $1.0150/60 support
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 The euro dipped on
Friday and languished near a one-week low as hopes dimmed that a
European Union summit would make substantial progress toward
containing the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro and the Australian dollar came under pressure
after European leaders failed to reach an agreement on giving a
banking license to the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), limiting its
firepower.
"There was disappointment... It means they don't
have access to ECB money," said Jesper Bargmann, Asia head of
G11 spot FX for RBS in Singapore, referring to the
ESM.
Bargmann said the euro was unlikely to "collapse" as many
market players were already short the currency, but added that
the Australian dollar could come under further selling pressure
after breaching an important technical level at the $1.0150/60
area.
A banking licence for the ESM would give the bailout
fund access to European Central Bank liquidity lines, bolstering
its ability to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro dipped to as low as around $1.3309 at one
point, nearing a one-week low of $1.3289 hit on Thursday. It
later pared losses to stand at $1.3325, down 0.1 percent from
late U.S. trade on Thursday.
The Australian dollar, a barometer of investor risk
appetite, fell 0.7 percent to $1.0095.
The euro had come under pressure the previous day after the
European Central Bank poured cold water on hopes it will buy up
more bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a step some deem
essential to containing the debt crisis.
Key downside support for the euro lies at its November
trough of $1.3213 and then at its October low near $1.3145.
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro
zone on Friday, but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty
among all 27 member states, meaning a deal will instead have to
involve just euro zone states and any others that want to join.
Summit talks among European leaders are set to resume
later on Friday, and market players said there were some
positive elements from decisions that have been announced so
far, including expectations that EU countries would provide up
to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to help it tackle the crisis.
"I think it looks like there's a little more meat to
this now. There will be an agreement, it will be signed by the
whole of the eurozone...and it looks there's more money for the
IMF," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in
Singapore.
"Still lots of questions remain though - chief among
them is implementation risk," Ryan added.
The various headlines on the EU summit had little
impact on the dollar's moves against the yen. The dollar was
changing hands at 77.59 yen, down 0.1 percent from late
U.S. trade on Thursday.