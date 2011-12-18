* Euro off 11-month trough, marking time
* EU finmin call at 1430GMT
* France ratings downgrade still looms
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Dec 19 The euro got off to an
unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst
weekly performance in three months, as investors await more
developments and ratings downgrades from Europe.
The euro stood at $1.3032, off an 11-month low of
$1.2944 hit last week. Support is found at $1.2980-1.2995 with
immediate resistance at $1.3090, ahead of a key barrier
at$1.3125-45.
Short-covering could also underpin the currency as investors
are very short of the euro. IMM data released on Friday showed
net short positions as of Dec. 13 in the euro/USD blew out to a
hefty 116,457 following a disappointing EU Summit.
For now, investors are likely to focus on a euro zone
finance ministers teleconference call from 1430 GMT about the
draft text of a new fiscal compact agreed earlier this month.
Talks will also include the size of individual bilateral loans
to the International Monetary Fund.
The European Central Bank is preparing this week to prop up
euro zone lenders with three-year low-price loans to revive the
struggling interbank lending and funding market.
Banks could take an estimated 250 billion euros ($326.2
billion) at the first auction of the three-year loans on
Wednesday. Some hope the banks will use the funds to buy EU
sovereign debt and pull yields down.
The single currency remains highly vulnerable to more EU
ratings downgrades as France faces up to a double-notch cut by
Standard & Poor's which put a raft of European nations on review
earlier in December.
"As soon as the announcement comes out, there will be a
short-term negative impact but it's all baked in the cake for
Europe," said David Scutt, a trader at Arab Bank Australia.
On Friday, Moody's cut Belgium by two notches to Aa3 from
Aa1, citing risks to economic growth and the costs of bailouts
of banks such as Dexia.
This came on top of Fitch warning it could may downgrade
France and six other euro zone countries as it believes that a
comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is
"technically and politically beyond reach."
The dollar index was a touch softer at 81.313, well
off last week's 11-month peak, while it was still stuck at
around 77.76 against the yen.