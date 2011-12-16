* Euro off 11-mth trough on short-covering, still down 2.5%
on wk
* Aussie, Kiwi recoup some losses on short-covering
* EUR/USD 1-mth implied vols slump to 3-1/2 mth lows
* Danger of ratings downgrade keeps markets cautious
* Swiss franc holds gains after SNB leaves cap intact
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Dec 16 The euro was poised to end
its worst week in over a month on an upbeat note, elevated by
broad short-covering in riskier assets after a well-bid Spanish
bond sale and solid U.S. economic data.
But the mood remained brittle with possible cuts in the
credit ratings of euro zone countries looming after a key EU
summit last week offered little respite to turbulent euro zone
bond markets and cash-starved European banks.
This yanked the legs from under the currency that had until
then remained surprisingly resilient, dragging it 2.5 percent
down on the week and pushing yields on 10-year Italian bonds
above 7 percent for the first time in two weeks.
On Friday, the euro was lightly bid at $1.3034,
coming off an 11-month trough of $1.2945 plumbed earlier in the
week. Thursday's trading range for the euro was well within
Wednesday's band, suggesting its downside momentum has waned --
for now.
"My sense is that the market is satisfied, having driven the
euro below the important $1.30 support level earlier this week.
But most people are thinking it's going to hit $1.25 within the
January-March period," said Michiyoshi Kato, a senior trader at
Mizuho Coporate Bank.
Kato said the euro is vulnerable as the risk of downgrades
looms large for the region and investors fear some states may
develop cold feet with regard to the proposals on a tighter
fiscal regime that were the centerpiece of the summit.
"France is the biggest worry. The spread on its bond yields
versus German Bunds has widened since the beginning of the
crisis and if it loses its triple A credit rating, the crisis
may start engulfing the euro zone core."
At one point the euro climbed as high as $1.3045 on
dip-buying from hedge funds, but it stalled ahead of a layer of
offers at $1.3050-60, placed below moderate resistance around
$1.3065 -- a 38.2 percent retracement of its Dec. 8-14 slump.
"S&P's negative credit watch continues to hang over the euro
zone bond market and negotiations on the Greek PSI (debt swap
talks) are far from reaching a positive conclusion," Luigi
Speranza, an analyst at BNP Paribas, wrote in a client note.
"Hence we are left with the impression that market pressure
will have to intensify in order to trigger further policy steps
that could then set the basis for a more enduring stabilisation
of the euro zone bond market."
IMPLIED VOLS SLUMP
Markets will also be keeping an eye on a confidence vote in
the Italian parliament later in the day to speed up approval of
a 33-billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package.
Looking beyond the New Year, the euro area faces its next
potential crunch point in mid-January when the country has to
start issuing tens of billions of euros in bonds towards a 2012
total of 340 billion euros needed to roll over maturing debt.
In the options market, one-month euro/dollar implied vols
hit a 3-1/2-month trough, coming further off elevated
levels -- seen by some as overpriced -- that prevailed
throughout the latter part of the year.
Option traders attributed the decline in volatility to many
institutions closing their books ahead of Christmas holidays,
rather than to reduced anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis.
"Also vols were too rich anyway -- there was too much risk
premium. The time decay that people were paying was too much, so
we're seeing a complete liquidation at the moment," said an
option trader for a European bank.
The pair's implied vol is now trading below its 50- and
100-day moving averages. It last stood at 12.70 percent -- its
lowest level since early September.
The euro nursed heavy losses against the Swiss franc after
the Swiss National Bank held its cap on the franc at 1.20 per
euro, knocking back speculation that it might try to deter
investors further from seeking safety in the currency.
The common currency fell more than 1 percent to a six-week
low around 1.2215 francs, before steadying at 1.2235
francs. The dollar shed more than 1 percent to 0.9380 francs,
retreating from a 10-month peak of 0.9548.
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.4
percent to 80.17, off an 11-month high of 80.730 set on
Wednesday. The index, however remained well above resistance at
the top of the Ichimoku cloud on the weekly chart, which came in
at 79.56.
Commodity currencies received a solid fillip from a broadly
softer dollar, dip-buying and stronger bourses with the
Australian dollar popping back to $0.9980, returning
from a two-week low of $0.9862. It faced immediate resistance at
Thursday's high of $0.9990.
The New Zealand dollar was also well bid, recouping most of
the previous day's losses. It added 0.9 percent to $0.7595.