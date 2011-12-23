* Euro inches up, but still down 2.4 pct vs USD for year

* Euro at all-time lows against Aussie

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Dec 23 The euro edged up on the U.S. dollar in holiday-thinned Asian trade on Friday, but was still on track to end the year modestly lower as the European debt crisis looks set to last for many more months.

The single currency changed hands at $1.3063, from $1.3050 late in New York and well within the tight $1.3016/$1.3120 range of the past 36 hours.

Support was found around $1.3000/20 and key resistance at $1.3200, while trading is ultra-thin with Tokyo on holiday and Christmas just around the corner.

So far, the first-ever tender of ultra-cheap three-year loans by the European Central Bank on Wednesday has failed to support the common currency. Doubts remained over how much of the funds will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

The massive tender of 489 billion sold to 523 banks did manage, however, to buy time for EU leaders to thrash out a fiscal solution to their debt issues.

Oddly, despite all the talk of crisis and failures to resolve it, the euro is only 2.4 percent lower for the year.

"People are diversifying away from U.S. dollars and that's what it comes down to," said David Scutt, a trader at Arab Bank Australia in Sydney.

"Despite the fact the U.S. economy is strengthening, there are still expectations in the marketplace that the Fed has showed it's very keen to print at the best of times, and that's helping the likes of the euro."

The Wall Street Journal carried a story late Thursday that the Federal Reserve could commit to keeping rates near zero right out to 2014. The report claimed the Fed could announce the decision at its next policy meeting on Jan 24-25.

Still, the euro was hovering near all-time lows against the Australian dollar on diverging economic fundamentals between Europe and Australia.

The single currency slipped to an all-time low of A$1.2838 , for a loss of 1.8 percent on the week. It was also near a three-month low of NZ$1.6810 against the New Zealand dollar and was last at NZ$1.6841.

The New Zealand dollar dipped briefly on news of another earthquake near Christchurch but soon steadied at $0.7743 , up from $0.7724 late in New York on Thursday.

Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the euro was also struggling at 1.2211 franc, not far from the cap of 1.20 franc introduced by the Swiss National Bank in September.

The dollar index inched lower 0.1 percent to 79.898, while it stayed dormant at 78.16 against the yen.

The United States is due to release personal spending, durable goods and new home sales data, having recently posted a series of generally upbeat indicators.