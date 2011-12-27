* Currency markets calm in thin holiday trade
* Italy bond sale in focus this week
* Euro holds above 11-mth trough vs USD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 28 The euro hovered above an
11-month trough against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with
thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and
as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later
in the week.
The euro stood at $1.3068, little changed from late
New York levels, but not far off the Dec. 14 low of $1.2944.
Immediate support is seen around $1.3050, a trendline drawn from
the Dec. 14 trough.
Traders expect little market action into the year-end
holidays as many players have already closed their books for
2011. But Italy's plan to raise up to 8.5 billion euros in the
debt market on Thursday should provide a bit of distraction.
"The Italian auctions will be carefully watched especially
with Italian 10-year yields nearing 7 percent; it will be
another test of the market's appetite for what will be a feast
of sovereign issuance in 2012," analysts at BNP Paribas said.
The 7-percent level is roughly the threshold beyond which
other euro zone governments had been forced to seek bailouts and
markets will get increasingly nervous if yields stay above this
level for a prolonged period.
Investors fear that Italy, although having different debt
dynamics than Ireland, Greece and Portugal, could suffer the
same fate, especially as it faces around 100 billion euros in
bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.
"Also on Thursday, we expect German CPI to come in weaker
than consensus, which may weigh on the euro in light of
departing ECB executive board member Bini Smaghi's comments that
the ECB has the option to use QE-style policies if the threat of
deflation emerges," BNP Paribas analysts added.
Last Friday, European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi said the ECB should launch a U.S.-style asset purchase
programme if economic conditions change, opening the door to a
possible policy shift to combat deflation.
With the euro idling, the dollar index was also
relatively calm at 79.802, not far off an 11-month peak of
80.730 set on Dec. 14.
Against the yen, the greenback stood at 77.85,
remaining in a well-worn range roughly between 77.00 and 78.20
seen so far this month.
Commodity currencies were similarly directionless, with the
Australian dollar at $1.0145, stuck in the middle of
this month's $0.9860/$1.0380 range.
Resistance is seen at $1.0184, the 61.8 percent retracement
of the Dec. 8 to 15 decline.
In a semi-annual report released on Tuesday, the U.S.
Treasury again said China was not manipulating its currency but
rapped the country for not moving fast enough on exchange rate
reforms.
The report came after China's central bank set an all-time
high dollar/yuan mid-point on Tuesday. Traders said the move was
to help make the currency's full-year nominal appreciation look
bigger. It is on track to a rise more than 4 percent this year.