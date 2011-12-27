* Currency markets calm in thin holiday trade

* Italy bond sale in focus this week

* Euro holds above 11-mth trough vs USD

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Dec 28 The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.

The euro stood at $1.3068, little changed from late New York levels, but not far off the Dec. 14 low of $1.2944. Immediate support is seen around $1.3050, a trendline drawn from the Dec. 14 trough.

Traders expect little market action into the year-end holidays as many players have already closed their books for 2011. But Italy's plan to raise up to 8.5 billion euros in the debt market on Thursday should provide a bit of distraction.

"The Italian auctions will be carefully watched especially with Italian 10-year yields nearing 7 percent; it will be another test of the market's appetite for what will be a feast of sovereign issuance in 2012," analysts at BNP Paribas said.

The 7-percent level is roughly the threshold beyond which other euro zone governments had been forced to seek bailouts and markets will get increasingly nervous if yields stay above this level for a prolonged period.

Investors fear that Italy, although having different debt dynamics than Ireland, Greece and Portugal, could suffer the same fate, especially as it faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.

"Also on Thursday, we expect German CPI to come in weaker than consensus, which may weigh on the euro in light of departing ECB executive board member Bini Smaghi's comments that the ECB has the option to use QE-style policies if the threat of deflation emerges," BNP Paribas analysts added.

Last Friday, European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said the ECB should launch a U.S.-style asset purchase programme if economic conditions change, opening the door to a possible policy shift to combat deflation.

With the euro idling, the dollar index was also relatively calm at 79.802, not far off an 11-month peak of 80.730 set on Dec. 14.

Against the yen, the greenback stood at 77.85, remaining in a well-worn range roughly between 77.00 and 78.20 seen so far this month.

Commodity currencies were similarly directionless, with the Australian dollar at $1.0145, stuck in the middle of this month's $0.9860/$1.0380 range.

Resistance is seen at $1.0184, the 61.8 percent retracement of the Dec. 8 to 15 decline.

In a semi-annual report released on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury again said China was not manipulating its currency but rapped the country for not moving fast enough on exchange rate reforms.

The report came after China's central bank set an all-time high dollar/yuan mid-point on Tuesday. Traders said the move was to help make the currency's full-year nominal appreciation look bigger. It is on track to a rise more than 4 percent this year.