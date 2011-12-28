* Euro technicals sour after overnight drop
* Next target seen around $1.2860/70, the 2011 trough
* Italy's 8.5 bln euro bond sale in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 29 The euro nursed heavy
losses in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a sudden drop
overnight as moves were amplified in poor year-end liquidity
after stop-losses were triggered.
The common currency fell nearly 1 percent to a one-year low
at $1.2910, before recovering some ground to last stand
at $1.2936. Selling accelerated after it broke trendline support
drawn from Dec. 14 at around $1.3050, traders said.
Against the yen, the euro skidded to a 10-year trough around
100.70, before steadying at 100.88.
Even a fall in Italy's funding costs at an auction of
short-term debt failed to provide lasting support for the single
currency. Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale
of up to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds on Thursday.
"EUR/USD broke below its upward trending channel, driven by
a large GBP/USD flow in very thin markets. This EUR/USD breakout
is triggering automated switches to risk off positions, with
little else behind it," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at
Societe Generale.
That large GBP/USD flow saw sterling underperform the euro
and slide more than 1 percent on the greenback to it lowest in
two weeks around $1.5440. It was last at $1.5458.
This and year-end dollar buying by U.S. corporates saw the
dollar index jump to within a whisker of an 11-month peak
of 80.730 set on Dec. 14. Wednesday was the last day for spot
settlement in 2011.
Not surprisingly, commodity currencies underperformed the
greenback and the Australian dollar duly lost a full
cent to $1.0090, from an overnight high near $1.0200.
Traders said the break of trendline support could see the
euro test the 2011 trough around $1.2860/70 set on Jan. 10. But
such a move could also see a short-term base develop, given that
$1.2860-1.2910 has been an interim objective on the euro for
some time now.
While the overnight moves were exaggerated thin year-end
conditions, fundamentals remained negative for the euro.
Latest signs showed European banks were still unwilling to
lend to each other, despite last week's up-take of almost half a
trillion euros in three-year loans offered by the European
Central Bank.
Data on Tuesday showed banks deposited a record high 452
billion euros at the ECB's overnight facility, apparently still
distrustful of each other.