* Euro at all-time lows on Aussie, near 2011 trough vs USD
* USD slips near 6-week lows on yen
* US ISM Manufacturing, FOMC minutes due Tuesday
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Jan 3 The euro got off to a rocky
start against major currencies on Tuesday, standing just above a
decade trough on the yen in Asia and looked set to remain under
pressure in 2012 from Europe's debt crisis.
The U.S. economy will be front and center this week -
starting with ISM Manufacturing on Tuesday where an improvement
to 53.2 is expected from November's reading of 52.7.
It will be followed by the release of the FOMC Minutes where
investors will look for signs of another round of quantitative
easing. But the main event for the week will be non-farm payroll
data on Friday where analysts are hoping for a robust rise of
150,000.
The euro was at 99.42 yen, having slipped as deep
as 98.71 overnight on the EBS trading platform, its lowest since
late 2000, following breaks of major chart support from 100 yen.
The single currency also reached record lows on the
Australian dollar. It was last at A$1.2633, having
shed more than two cents in the past week, having broken through
key levels between A$1.2900-A$1.3000. Technical charts point to
further downside with a test of A$1.2500 in sight, according to
a trader.
Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was steady at $1.2935
, but within striking distance of its 2011 trough of
$1.2856 hit last week.
"{The euro) ended last year on a downtrend, breaking key
levels. Through much of last year, people were surprised how
well it held up," said Greg Gibbs, a strategist at RBS.
"Eventually it started to fall... and that will make the
market more skeptical over it and hence it's probably going to
look a bit soggy at the start of the year."
Worries about high sovereign debt levels and a lack of
policy solutions to the region's 2-year-old debt crisis were
expected to push the euro lower in the coming weeks and months.
A solution seems to remain distant with France's Nicolas
Sarkozy due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on
Jan. 9. Talks are likely to centre on new rules to enforce
budget discipline across the European Union.
January starts a very busy quarter for eurozone issuance
with Germany and France kicking off bond sales on Wednesday and
Thursday, while Italy and Spain will begin their 2012 funding
next week.
Investors are particularly concerned about Italy's cost of
funding in the face of around 100 billion euros of redemption
and coupon payments in the first four months of the year.
Sentiment, though, was helped by a rise in China's official
PMI to 50.3 in December, from 49 in November. The
stronger-than-expected reading combined with rising prospects of
more monetary easing helped offset worries about a sharp
slowdown.
China's central bank is in the spotlight with widespread
speculation in financial markets that it will soon unveil a cut
in the required ratio of reserves (RRR). The move would free up
funds that could be used for lending to support growth, though
China's leaders remain wary of relaxing their grip too soon on
inflation.
The dollar index inched up 0.1 percent to 80.288, off
a one-year peak of 80.854 struck on Thursday, while the USD was
hovering around six-week lows against the yen at 76.96 in
thin trading.
With the pair standing below the Ichimoku cloud, a move to
the record low of 75.31 is possible, according to a trader.