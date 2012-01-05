* Euro suffers big setback in first week of 2012

* French auction does little to ease EU funding concerns

* U.S. non-farm payrolls next in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Jan 6 The U.S. dollar hovered at one-year highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Friday, while the embattled euro floundered at 11-year lows versus the yen even after a closely watched French debt auction drew solid demand.

As worries about the euro zone debt crisis remained unabated, the single currency looked set to end the first week of 2012 at fresh lows against many of its peers. In contrast, upbeat U.S. data finally appeared to be pepping up the greenback.

The dollar index jumped more than one percent on Thursday to 81.016 after a measure of U.S. private-sector hiring surged in December and claims for unemployment benefits fell. It last stood at 80.894, ahead of the influential jobs data due at 1330 GMT.

The euro slumped to a 16-month low around $1.2775 before steadying at $1.2789. Against the yen, it plumbed an 11-year trough of 98.35 yen and hit yet another all-time low against the Australian dollar at A$1.2438 .

The common currency has also fallen to one year lows on the Canadian dollar and sterling. Next support for euro/dollar is seen around $1.2600, the 76.4 percent retracement of the June 2010 to May 2011 rally.

The stronger greenback saw commodity currencies come under pressure with the Australian dollar sliding more than a cent to $1.0264, from Thursday's high of $1.0367.

"This year's investment climate is about as hospitable as the Kalahari desert, and investors are going to behave like meerkats - coming above ground very cautiously in search of food, but scurrying back into their holes at the first sign of trouble," said Kit Juckes, head of foreign exchange at Societe Generale.

"The buyers' strike in the European bond market has been alleviated a little, with the help of the ECB's massive 489 billion euros 3-year LTRO... but markets still face a wall of government and bank bond redemptions that need to be re-financed in the first quarter of 2012."

On Thursday, France raised 7.96 billion euros at a bond sale that was nearly twice oversubscribed. Despite the outcome, funding fears persisted and traders said the main test is due next week when more fragile economies like Italy and Spain come to market.

Indeed, Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields both rose by 15-20 basis points on Thursday, despite the European Central Bank buying bonds in the secondary market.

"While demand for French bonds was good, yields were higher than the previous auction. Higher yields may be the result of concerns over the potential credit ratings downgrade of France by S&P," said analysts at BNP Paribas.