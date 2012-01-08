* Euro loses ground against dollar and yen
* Markets brace for euro zone debt sales, political risks
* Retail sales data to provide some distraction for Aussie
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 9 The euro came under pressure
first thing in Asia on Monday, reaching 16-month lows versus the
greenback and an 11-year trough on the yen following a slew of
negative news from the euro zone over the weekend.
Markets were also braced for debt sales from Spain and Italy
on Thursday and Friday, seen as a major test of investor
willingness to plough more money into the region's troubled
countries following recent steps to address their debt problems.
The euro fell to an early low around $1.2676, before
steadying at $1.2701. Against the yen, the single
currency was at 97.68, having plumbed a trough at
97.47. This compared with $1.2722 and 97.95 yen late in New York
on Friday.
"We have revised down our 3-month EUR/USD forecast to 1.25
and during the initial quarter of this year do not expect
investors to stray far from their long USD positions," Jane
Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a client note.
"Insofar as 2012 has opened to a chorus of concerns as to
whether EMU can even stay the course this year, we expect
investors to continue hunting diversification trades. EUR/JPY,
EUR/AUD and EUR/CAD are all likely to see further downside in
Q1."
Underscoring the bearish view on the euro, currency
speculators boosted short positions in the currency to record
levels in the week ended Jan. 3, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Weakness in the euro helped prop up the greenback, which
edged up 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies. The
dollar index stood at 81.330.
The U.S. dollar also rose against commodity currencies,
pushing the Australian dollar to $1.0207 from $1.0229
late in New York on Friday.
But traders said Australia's retail sales data due at 0030
GMT could help underpin the Aussie if it surprised on the
upside. Analysts polled by Reuters expect sales to rise 0.3
percent in November, following a 0.2 percent increase.
The greenback, however, lost ground against the yen, easing
to 76.91 from 77.01 in New York.
U.S. jobs data released last Friday highlighted the
diverging growth outlook between the United States and Europe,
suggesting further weakness in the euro/dollar pair.
While U.S. employment growth accelerated last month, euro
zone retail sales fell and economic sentiment soured at the end
of 2011, pointing to recession in the currency bloc.
The newsflow from Europe over the weekend was also far from
inspiring. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday the
International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's
ability to clean up its public finances and work off its
mountain of debt.
"Euro, especially on the crosses, is likely to remain heavy
especially with the potential headline risk," said analysts at
BNP Paribas.
This week will not be short on headlines from Europe as
shuttle diplomacy resumes with French President Nicholas Sarkozy
meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, and Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti heading to Berlin on Wednesday, the
same day the EU monetary commissioner discusses Eurobonds.
Then, the European Central Bank holds its policy meeting on
Thursday and the EU and IMF head to Greece on Saturday.