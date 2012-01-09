* Weekend news out of Europe weighs on euro
* Markets brace for euro zone debt sales
* Aussie dollar drops as retail sales disappoint
* Euro/Aussie pulls up from last week's record low
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 The euro hit a
16-month low versus the dollar on Monday, hurt by negative news
from the euro zone over the weekend, with the risks of further
declines seen in coming months.
The euro hit its lowest level since September 2010 of
$1.2666 on trading platform EBS at one point. Against the yen,
the euro hit an 11-year low of 97.28 yen, its lowest level since
December 2000.
The single currency later trimmed some of its losses
and last stood at $1.2710, down 0.1 percent from late
U.S. trading on Friday and was changing hands at around 97.80
yen, down 0.1 percent.
"We have revised down our 3-month EUR/USD forecast to 1.25
and during the initial quarter of this year do not expect
investors to stray far from their long USD positions," Jane
Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a client note.
"Insofar as 2012 has opened to a chorus of concerns as to
whether EMU can even stay the course this year, we expect
investors to continue hunting diversification trades. EUR/JPY,
EUR/AUD and EUR/CAD are all likely to see further downside in
Q1."
One support area for the euro lies near $1.2600,
roughly the 76.4 percent retracement of its June 2010 to May
2011 rally.
U.S. jobs data released last Friday highlighted the
diverging growth outlook between the United States and Europe,
suggesting further weakness in the euro/dollar pair.
The newsflow from Europe over the weekend was also
far from inspiring. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on
Saturday the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence
in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances and work off
its mountain of debt.
In addition, an adviser to Germany's finance minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told a Greek newspaper that a 50 percent
write-down on Greek debt holdings, part of Greece's debt swap
deal, was not enough to put the country's huge debt on a viable
footing.
Some market players said stop-loss offers exacerbated
the euro's drop on Monday.
Underscoring the bearish view on the euro, currency
speculators boosted short positions in the currency to record
levels in the week ended Jan. 3, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Markets are bracing for debt sales from Spain and
Italy on Thursday and Friday, seen as a major test of investor
willingness to plough more money into the region's troubled
countries following recent steps to address their debt problems.
EURO CROSSES
After having finished 2011 some 13 percent below its
2011 high near $1.4940, the euro has started 2012 on a weak
note, having shed roughly 1.9 percent so far in January.
The euro's drop so far in 2012 has been driven by selling in
euro crosses such as euro/Aussie and euro/yen as well as
euro/Asia, said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in
Singapore.
"Positioning is beginning to get a little stretched at this
stage," Ryan said. "I think we're risking some pretty fast
reversals of these moves."
Still, the single currency is unlikely to see a sustained
rebound unless the euro zone's economic outlook improves, Ryan
said, adding that the euro could fall to $1.25 in coming months.
"We need to see the (euro zone's) economic data halt its
slide and I think we need to see banks start to lend to each
other. Neither of those are going to happen overnight," he said.
Market players are worried that euro zone countries will
have a hard time making progress on fiscal consolidation unless
the region's economic outlook improves.
The euro did manage to regain some ground versus the
Australian dollar, rising 0.5 percent to A$1.2489 and pulling
away from a record low of A$1.2408 hit last week.
Weaker-than-expected Australia retail sales
weighed on the Australian dollar and gave an added boost to the
euro/Aussie cross.
Against the greenback, the Australian dollar fell 0.6
percent to $1.0172.
Australian retail sales were flat in November, disappointing
hopes that lower interest rates would give a boost to demand and
adding to the case for a further cut next month.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.94 yen
, staying above a two-month low of 76.30 yen hit last
week.