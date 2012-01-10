* Euro holds ground vs USD, struggles vs commodity
currencies
* Euro hits fresh one-year low at C$1.2965
* ECB policy meeting on Thursday, debt sales in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 11 The euro clung to modest
gains on the greenback in Asia on Wednesday but floundered near
a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade a
day ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and debt
sales from Spain.
The euro stood at $1.2772, little changed from late
New York levels, having bounced off a 16-month trough at $1.2666
set on Monday. Immediate resistance is seen at the overnight
high around $1.2820, a level representing the 38.2 percent
retracement of the Jan. 3 to 9 decline.
Against the yen, the common currency was at 98.13
, off an 11-year low of 97.28 set on Monday. Near-term
support is seen around 94.80/95.00, while a complete unwinding
of the 2000-2008 rise would take the euro back to the Oct. 2000
trough around 88.87.
Investors trimmed bearish bets against the single currency
for a second day on Tuesday thanks in part to a well-received
Greek debt auction and news that ratings agency Fitch is
unlikely to downgrade France.
These events followed a bullish outlook from U.S. aluminum
maker Alcoa and a surge in China's copper imports, which
bolstered risk appetite.
Traders, however, continued to express their negative view
on the euro by selling it against commodity currencies. This saw
the single currency hit yet another all-time low versus the
Australian and New Zealand dollars on Tuesday at A$1.2353
and NZ$1.6047.
Against the Canadian dollar, it carved out a new one-year
trough at C$1.2965.
"Commodity currencies and high beta currencies continue to
outperform, due to a rising realisation that the ECB is
facilitating greater and sustained liquidity in the market,"
analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a client note.
"This comes on the back of a similar theme from the Fed,
such that markets are indifferent between EUR and USD funding at
this point, leaving the currency pair in a range."
While the euro is susceptible to bouts of short covering,
some analysts do not expect any significant bounce similar to
the one seen last year when the euro surged from $1.28660 in
January to $1.49404 in May.
The firmer tone in the euro saw the dollar index take
a further step down from a 16-month high set on Monday. But on
the yen, the greenback was relatively steady at 76.81.
It stayed on the backfoot against commodity currencies as
well, with the Australian dollar holding above $1.0300.
The Aussie rose as high as A$1.0352 on Tuesday, a 2 percent
rally from Monday's low of $1.0145.
"Part of the reason why the Aussie has put on two cents in
the last few days is the view that China is going to further
loosen policy, which eventually is going to be good for
Australian commodity products," said Joseph Capurso, strategist
at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.
"But I think that's overdone and won't be surprised to see
the Aussie ease back for the reminder of the week."
Traders generally expected the market to be cautious as the
ECB policy meeting and debt sales from Spain loomed. Italy will
also tap the bond market on Friday.
The ECB is expected to hold rates at a record low of 1.0
percent and press governments to step up their efforts to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis. Traders said there is a chance it may
cut rates again.
"There is a good chance they will go this month or sometime
over the next couple of months. Europe is in recession and they
haven't fixed their debt crisis," Capurso added.
Spain and Italy will also return to the debt market to raise
funds and traders are keen to see if investors will lend to
these countries at lower interest rates.