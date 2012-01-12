* Spanish bond auction, ECB policy meeting awaited
* China inflation eases to 15-month low
* Commodity currencies edge down but underpinned
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 12 The euro struggled higher in
Asia on Thursday, moving away from a fresh 16-month low hit
overnight, but its gains were capped ahead of a bond sale by
Spain that is seen as a test of confidence in Europe's ability
to meet its funding needs.
The single currency edged up 0.1 percent to $1.2714, after
earlier bouncing off support at $1.2700, ahead of an option
barrier at $1.2650 and another said to lie at $1.2590. The euro
fell as low as $1.26615 on trading platform EBS in New
York on Wednesday. Resistance is seen at the overnight high
around $1.2790.
Against the yen, the euro added 0.1 percent to 97.75 yen
, rising from a session low of 97.67 yen. Support is
seen at an 11-year low of 97.28 set on Monday on EBS.
While speculative euro positions remain short, many Japanese
exporters are said to be long euro, and are likely to sell into
any upside moves.
"Regarding flows, Japanese manufacturers have huge positions
in euro/yen, some at 110 yen, and they couldn't sell at these
current levels," said Citibank Japan's chief strategist Osamu
Takashima.
Earlier euro weakness helped drive the dollar index
to a fresh 16-month peak at 81.493 on Wednesday, before it fell
back to stand at 81.271.
Against the yen, the greenback held steady below 77.00
, at 76.89 yen.
Ahead of the Spanish auction, markets are closely watching
the outcome of the European Central Bank policy meeting, a day
after the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch warned the ECB
should ramp up its buying of troubled euro zone debt to support
Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.
After two back-to-back interest rate cuts and last month's
provision of nearly half a trillion euros in three-year loans,
the ECB is seen keeping rates unchanged at a record low 1.0
percent.
That leaves Spain's debt auction on Thursday and Italy's
bond sale on Friday as this week's major risk events. Spain will
sell up to 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 paper. Italy will
offer up to 4.75 billion euros of 2014 and 2018 bonds on Friday.
CHINESE DATA
Markets digested the latest inflation reading from China,
which showed consumer price inflation slipped to 4.1 percent in
December to its lowest level in 15 months. The headline figure
was just ahead of market expectations of a cooling to 4.0
percent in the benchmark Reuters poll of economists, but kept
intact the easing trend of the last five months and reinforced
the view that the People's Bank of China is poised to ease
monetary policy.
"China easing is the basic expected scenario, to avoid a
hard landing, and there was nothing [in the data] to change that
expection," said Masashi Murata, a currency strategist in Tokyo
at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Commodity currencies including the Australian dollar took
the Chinese data in their stride but edged down a bit, with the
Aussie buying $1.0296, well above Wednesday's session
low around $1.0263. Resistance lies at the trendline drawn from
the Oct. 27 high around $1.0340, with the Tenkan line at $1.0266
serving as immediate support.
The New Zealand dollar hit a fresh two-month high
at $0.7980 but was last down 0.2 percent at $0.7953.
Some traders said the market was starting to use the euro as
a funding currency to buy commodities and higher yielding
assets, thanks to the ECB's liquidity injections. This
underpinned commodity currencies like the kiwi and Aussie.
Sterling edged down to buy $1.5321, after thudding about 1
percent overnight against the greenback to a three-month low of
$1.5308.
The Bank of England will announce the outcome of its Jan.
11-12 policy meeting on Thursday, and is expected to keep its
quantitative programme unchanged.