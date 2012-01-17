* Single currency still seen vulnerable as event risks loom

* Greece debt swap talks due to resume on Wednesday

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Jan 18 The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday but came off its peak after disappointing earnings from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from China, Germany and the United States.

The single currency stood at $1.2739, having climbed more than 1 percent at one stage overnight to a high of $1.2808, pulling well away from a 17-month trough around $1.2623 set on Friday.

Resistance is seen around $1.2800, the 14-day moving average and around $1.2850 the top-side of a downtrend channel from November. Against the yen, the euro was at 97.84, off an 11-year low near 97.00 plumbed on Monday.

"In the immediate term, risks may arise from the Portuguese bill auctions later today and the Spanish long term bond auctions on Thursday," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.

"With the situation on Greece extremely fluid, recent euro gains on the crosses may potentially turn, leaving euro once again vulnerable to further downside," they added.

Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last year's bailout.

Germany is looking to raise around 4 billion euros in the bond market on Wednesday, followed by Spain and France on Thursday.

Greece's debt swap talks with international creditors are also set to resume on Wednesday. A deal is needed to secure a new bailout from the EU and IMF and avoid a messy default when a big bond redemption comes due in late March.

The better tone in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.5 percent to 81.117, retreating from a 16-month peak of 81.784 hit on Friday. On the yen, the greenback briefly dipped to around 76.54, lows not seen since the massive intervention in October. It has since recovered to 76.82.

Commodity currencies also fared well overnight with the Australian dollar rising to its highest level in 11 weeks against the greenback. It hit a high of $1.0450, before losing a bit of steam to last trade at $1.0371.

Risk sentiment was boosted on Tuesday after Chinese growth data eased fears of a hard landing. In Germany, a report showed analyst and investor sentiment posted a record rise in January, while a gauge of manufacturing in New York State showed growth picked up in January, rising to the highest level in nine months.

But a steep drop in Citigroup's profit tempered some of the newfound optimism. Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley are among major financial firms due to report their results this week.