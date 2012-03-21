* Euro hits 2-wk high vs dollar on short-covering
* Yen hits 5-mth low vs euro, 9-mth low on sterling
* Dollar/yen may see more upside-trader
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 21 The euro edged higher
against the dollar on Wednesday on short-covering, while the yen
was mostly weaker with traders eager to add to bearish bets
against the Japanese currency.
The yen dipped to a fresh five-month low versus the euro and
hit a nine-month trough against sterling, staying on the
defensive in the wake of the Bank of Japan's monetary easing
last month.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.3273, after climbing
to $1.32835 at one point, its highest level since March 8.
"The market is a little bit short euros, so that's what's
driving it," said Jesper Bargmann, head of G11 spot FX in Asia
for RBS in Singapore.
The euro's rise may stall at around $1.3280 to $1.3300 in
the near term, Bargmann said, adding that the single currency
could squeeze a bit higher if $1.3300 is breached.
"But I wouldn't suddenly become bullish for the euro. I
think it's just driven by short-term positioning," he added.
The euro's latest rise came in the wake of its drop to a
one-month low near $1.3004 last week, when the dollar rose on
fading expectations of further monetary easing by the U.S.
Federal Reserve after a modest brightening of its economic
outlook.
One factor supporting the euro is a narrowing in U.S.-German
two-year yield spreads, said Christopher Gothard, head of FX for
Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong.
The U.S.-German two-year yield spread is now at roughly 5
basis points, down from around 17 basis points at one point last
week .
The euro's upside, however, may be limited, Gothard said.
"If U.S. data remains solid U.S. yields may continue to
track higher, while Europe faces some risks to this euro
strength from the Italian labour reform talks and continued poor
economic news from Spain," he added.
While Greece this week received its first batch of bailout
funds to ride out the huge debt repayments falling due this
month, Italy is set for a collision course with the country's
biggest trade union after talks on reform to an employment
protection law failed to produce a deal.
YEN DIPS BROADLY
The single currency touched a five-month peak of 111.17 yen
on trading platform EBS at one point, nearing resistance at its
Oct. 31 high around 111.57 yen.
The euro last changed hands at 111.06 yen, up 0.3
percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.
The yen also sagged against sterling, with the pound rising
to 133.02 yen at one point, its highest level against
the Japanese currency since June 2011.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen at 83.68 yen
, not too far from an 11-month high of 84.187 yen hit last
week.
Earlier, Japanese exporters were spotted selling the dollar
ahead of the end of their financial year on March 31.
The greenback's drop was limited however, with sentiment
toward the yen still weak after its sharp drop over the past
month.
"We maintain a view of being long USD/JPY on dips as well as
CAD/JPY and MXN/JPY. The market continues to want to sell JPY,
keeping USD/JPY well bid. Some of it has to do with rising
yields in the US," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
Bargmann at RBS said the dollar could rise towards 85.00 yen
initially if it clearly breaks above the 84.00 to 84.20 yen area
and see even more gains over the next few months.
"There's very little pain in the trade at the moment. I
think some people have it on, but not in the size that they
want, so I think there are still buyers on the dips," Bargmann
said.