TOKYO, March 22 The euro nursed losses in Asia
early on Thursday, slipping from a near five-month high on the
yen and two-week highs against the greenback after worries over
Spain's finances put fresh pressure on peripheral euro zone
bonds.
The euro was last at $1.3212, having fallen from the
overnight high of $1.3286. The euro's rise stalled ahead
of resistance at the 61.8 percent retracement of its Feb-March
slide at 1.3300.
Italian and Spanish debt prices fell on concerns about
Spain's slow progress in boosting its finances. The wave of
Spanish and Italian bond selling benefited German Bunds
, whose yields slipped back below 2 percent for the
first time this week.
"It's always been hard to talk of any real optimism in the
euro zone and the mood there remains extremely fragile," said
Teppei Ino, currency strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
"The fire can start spreading out again on the slightest of
worries - this time it seems to be affecting the peripheral bond
yields. The situation may worsen if the European manufacturing
data comes in below forecasts later today," he said.
Against the yen, the euro stood at 110.26, down
sharply from the previous day's high of 111.43. It too failed to
clear an important chart resistance at the post-intervention
Oct. 31 high of 111.57.
The key focus in Asia is on HSBC's flash report on China's
factory activity due at 0230 GMT. Any disappointment in the data
could bolster worries about a hard landing in China, already
rife after dismal trade figures earlier this year.
The Australian dollar, which is sensitve to Chinese data,
will be closely watched after the release. It now trades at
$1.0452, having tested support around $1.0422 for a
second time this month.
It has already fallen some 3 percent this month and is well
supported at the 200-day moving average of $1.0402 with minor
resistance at 1.0470-75 and talk of good selling interest at
1.0500-20.
The yen was broadly firmer against the dollar, with the
greenback easing to 83.43, off Wednesday's high of 84.10.
That said, it was still up 8.3 percent so far this year.