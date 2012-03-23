* Importer yen selling weighs on yen across the board
* Worries about China, Europe weigh on risk sentiment
* Growth-linked currencies like the Aussie nurse losses
* Euro resilient, but more downside vs USD seen
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 23 The yen softened on Friday after
Tokyo importers took advantage of its broad rally the day
before, while risk currencies like the Australian dollar were
poised to end the week sharply lower on fresh concerns about the
health of the global economy.
Manufacturing shrank for a fifth month in China, while
factory activity in Germany and France, Europe's two biggest
economies, suffered big and unexpected falls, data showed on
Thursday, bolstering the yen and sending growth currencies down.
But on Friday the Japanese unit's underlying weakness was
reinforced by selling by Japan importers, whose purchases of
fossil fuels have surged as most nuclear reactors in the country
were taken offline after the Fukushima disaster last year.
"Importers who were late into the dollar rally have been
very active since late New York trading, both in dollar/yen and
in euro/yen," said Teppei Ino, currency strategist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
The yen dropped 0.3 percent to 82.75, slowly inching
back towards this year's low of 84.19 hit earlier in March. Its
rise on Thursday stalled ahead of the resistance at the 23.6
percent retracement of its recent fall at 82.28.
The dollar's staggering rally on the yen lost impetus late
in the week as investors booked profits on the greenback and as
Japan posted a surprise trade surplus on Thursday.
Other currencies also recouped some of their overnight
losses on the yen despite Asian stock markets turning red,
suggesting investors are awaiting more definite signs of a
global slowdown before shunning riskier assets more
aggressively.
The alarm lights are flashing as Spanish bond yields spiked
above 5.5 percent for the first time since early January, with
investors continuing to worry after Spain proposed to cut the
budget deficit, which exceeded targets in 2011, by less than
agreed with the EU for this year.
While a slowdown in Europe and China has been expected,
investors were unnerved by the drop in new orders in both
regions, which fuelled concerns that an unexpectedly severe
downturn could snuff out the global recovery.
"The rally in risk assets has been extraordinary this year,
so in a way it's positive that weak data is giving traders an
opportunity to take profits. If the recent falls end as a mere
correction, the subsequent rally would be stronger thanks to
this pullback," Ino said.
Reflecting this view, the euro stayed surprisingly resilient
against the greenback, bouncing off a low of $1.3133 to $1.3203
. But some analysts expect the single currency could still
fall against the dollar, partly due to the recovery in the U.S.
economy.
The recent flow of encouraging U.S. data has driven U.S.
Treasury yields sharply higher, making the dollar less
attractive as a funding currency for carry trades.
Traders said yields are prone to pullbacks like the one seen
on Thursday, but should rise further if the U.S. recovery
strengthened, providing support for the greenback in the months
to come.
"We see scope for EURUSD to trade lower in the coming weeks,
based on the risk that Treasury yields will overshoot to the
upside relative to what we regard as realistic Fed policy
expectations," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.
"We also see the potential for the reemergence of some euro
zone stress as we head into April and as the French and Greek
elections draw near. We are targeting 1.28 in the coming weeks."
Growth-linked currencies nursed heavy losses against the
dollar with the Australian dollar hovering at lows not seen
since mid-January at $1.0396. It is on track to end the
week down almost 2 percent.
After a rush of manufacturing surveys on Thursday, the focus
was again back on Europe, with Italian retail sales and French
business climate due later in the day, followed by U.S. new home
sales to round off the week.