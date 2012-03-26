* Euro seen facing tough resistance around $1.3300
* Bond sales, German data key events this week
* Yen falls 0.5% against the dollar on importer selling
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 26 The dollar bounced off a 10-day
low against the yen on Monday, scooped up on the dip by Japan
importers after it found support on the charts, although doubts
lingered about the greenback's strength after a rally in the
U.S. bond yields took a breather.
The dollar muscled in on the Japanese currency, pushing it
lower against other units such as the euro and the Australian
dollar, while commodity currencies were broadly steady after a
hammering last week on worries of slowing demand for resources.
"Even though the dollar rally on the yen has lost a bit of
momentum, the dollar is still strong after it didn't break below
81.97 support twice in the last two weeks," said Teppei Ino,
currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
"I wouldn't expect Japanese repatriation flows to keep a lid
on the dollar ahead of the fiscal year-end. We hear a lot about
importers buying the dollar on the dip than offers by
exporters," he said.
Ino added many exporters have already finished their
currency hedging, not only for the current business year to
March 31, but also until the end of the first quarter of the
next financial term.
The dollar climbed 0.5 percent to 82.72 yen, inching
closer to an 11-month high of 84.19 set on March 15. A strong
support is seen at the 38.2 percent retracement of its Feb-March
rise at 81.06.
The yen also fell against the euro, shedding 0.7 percent to
109.74 and versus the Australian dollar, losing 0.2
percent to 86.50.
Weak data from China and Europe last week reminded investors
of the fragile nature of the economic recovery, stopping the
selloff in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and weighing on the
greenback as short-term U.S. bond yields leveled out.
That saw the dollar index, a gauge of its performance
against a basket of major currencies, sink to a two-week low
last week, before it recovered a little bit of ground on Monday
to 79.37.
FACING A BARRAGE
The euro hovered a whisker away from a three-week high
against the dollar, last fetching $1.3267, close to
Friday's peak of $1.3294.
Last week it failed to breach resistance at $1.3302, a level
representing a 61.8 percent retracement of its late February to
mid-March fall.
Investors shied away from chasing the last week's rally as
the single currency faces a barrage of events this week,
including key economic data from Germany, bond auctions in
Italy and a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
Italy is looking to raise up to 7.5 billion euros in debt
markets amid renewed pressure on peripheral euro zone debt
sparked by fears of fiscal slippage.
"Any sign of erosion in restored confidence for these
bonds is likely to weigh on the euro," Barclays Capital analysts
wrote in a client note.
"We continue to expect EUR/USD to fall gradually to $1.20 in
12 months on the back of easier monetary conditions in the euro
area and as the risk-premium will likely remain elevated."
The Australian dollar, which suffered a steep fall
last week, at one point popped up to $1.0493, from $1.0475 late
in New York on Friday, with traders noting good buying interest
from a Swiss bank. It was last flat at $1.0453.
"In the short-term, and given the latest AUD skid was driven
by slightly selective reading of comments from a BHP mining
executive and contracting China manufacturing activity, we think
over-extended (long) market positioning has exaggerated the
decline in the AUD," said Gavin Friend, National Australia Bank
market strategist.
"For the coming week we look for a 1.0220-1.0550 range."
Germany is to release Ifo business sentiment data later in
the day, while the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could
steal the limelight with a speech at 1200GMT as some are still
looking for signs of further quantitative easing.