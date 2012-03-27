* Bernanke's comments seen keeping alive QE3 hopes
* Dollar struggles, yen also hit as risk appetite improves
* Commodity currencies benefit from better sentiment
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 27 The dollar held near a near
one-month low against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled supportive
monetary policy would remain and kept alive hopes of more
stimulus for the U.S. economy.
The dollar index was at 78.925, not far off a low of
78.870 plumbed overnight when Bernanke said the central bank's
policy of very low interest rates was needed to reduce
unemployment and made it clear he was in no rush to reverse
course.
"His argument that unemployment was largely cyclical rather
than structural caught the market's imagination," said Sebastien
Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
"It suggests QE3 is on its way or at least a very dovish
stance until such a point as unemployment falls enough," he
said, referring to another round of bond buying or quantitative
easing.
Bernanke's comments coupled with an unexpected rise in
German business sentiment gave risk appetite a boost, lifting
the euro and weighing on the safe-haven yen.
The euro rose as high as $1.3367 from Monday's low of
$1.3190, bringing it close to resistance at $1.3372, the 76.4
percent retracement of its late February to mid-March fall. The
single currency last stood at $1.3360.
Against the yen, the single currency climbed to 110.84
and was within easy reach of a 4-1/2 month high of 111.43
set last week.
The dollar edged up to 83.00 yen, pulling further
away from Friday's trough of 81.97. But talk of selling interest
by Japanese exporters above 83.00 could cap its upside for now.
Commodity currencies, hit hard last week by growing fears of
a hard economic landing in China, also gained. The Australian
dollar popped back above $1.0500, well off last week's
low of $1.0333.
"As participants cautiously price more QE back into markets,
the commodity currencies - the Australian, Canadian, and New
Zealand Dollar - are likely to attract attention given their
high yields relative to the U.S. dollar," said Christopher
Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
There is little in the way of market-moving data in Asia on
Tuesday. In Europe, French consumer confidence and German import
prices are due later in the day.