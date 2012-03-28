* Japanese exporters cited selling dollar/yen, cross/yen
* Euro inches up but stays below previous day's 1-mth high
By Antoni Slodkowski and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, March 28 The yen edged higher
against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by seasonal flows
from Japanese exporters who bought the yen with the end of
their financial year approaching.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 82.92 yen, while the
euro eased 0.2 percent to 110.52 yen to inch away
from a 4-1/2 month high of 111.43 yen hit last week on trading
platform EBS.
Yen buying by Japanese exporters tends to pick up steam at
the month-end, and there has been additional focus on their
potential flows recently as the financial year for most Japanese
companies closes at the end of March.
Such seasonal factors helped spur yen-buying by Japanese
exporters on Wednesday, despite the fact that some had already
hedged their foreign exchange exposure for the next few months.
"They may have hedged all the way down to June or even
beyond that, but there are always some orders one has to execute
at the end of the financial term," said a customer dealer for a
major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
The dollar has taken a breather from its recent rally
against the yen as profit-taking emerged after the greenback hit
an 11-month high of 84.187 yen earlier this month on trading
platform EBS.
The yen has come under pressure after the Bank of Japan's
surprise monetary easing in February, when the central bank
expanded its asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and set an
inflation goal of 1 percent.
LOOSE MONETARY POLICIES
Market players say the loose monetary policies of major
central banks such as the BOJ and the Federal Reserve may help
support risk-taking. That in turn could prompt investors to sell
the low-yielding yen to fund investment in more rewarding
assets.
"I don't think there's been any change in the tendency for
the yen to weaken when the market goes into risk-on mode," said
a trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore.
The dovish-sounding comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
this week may help support risky assets in general, and could
weigh on the yen, at least on the crosses, the trader said.
Bernanke said on Tuesday it is too soon to declare victory
in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in
policy-making as the outlook brightens.
The BOJ's monetary policy stance in coming months will also
be closely watched.
The dollar may see some pullbacks against the yen in the
coming quarters if the market starts to doubt the feasibility of
the BOJ's inflation goal, said Callum Henderson, global head of
FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"Our view in terms of direction is that most of this move
higher in dollar/yen has already been seen, and that we'll get
some degree of retracements in the second and third quarters,"
Henderson said.
"As the year goes on, I think the market is going to take an
increasingly sceptical view of whether the BOJ can achieve 1
percent inflation," he added.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3334 but remained
below a one-month high near $1.3386 hit on Tuesday.
One trader said euro buying by a macro fund at levels above
$1.3320 helped nudge the single currency higher.
The euro had come under pressure on Tuesday after hitting
its one-month peak, as the safe-haven dollar edged higher,
supported by a slight retreat in U.S. equities, market players
said.