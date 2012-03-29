* Support from year-end flows seen easing for yen
* Aussie hamstrung by persistent China growth worries
* Euro keeping an eye on big Italian bond sale
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 29 The yen was a shade stronger
across the board on Thursday but could come under renewed
pressure as buying linked to Japan's financial year-end is set
to peak out this week.
The last day for spot trading in the business year to March
31 was on Wednesday, but real-money flows from Tokyo still kept
main currencies under pressure against the Japanese unit, with
exporters spotted selling the dollar in large amounts.
Still, analysts say the dollar has held key levels in the
face of repatriation flows and expect the yen buying to end,
followed by its further weakness in the months to come.
The yen's advance was driven mostly by its gains versus the
biggest loser on the day, the Australian dollar, and it picked
up steam versus the greenback after stop-losses were triggered
as the pair shortly breached a recent support level.
"Despite the year-end deals going through and dovish
comments from the Fed's Bernanke, we're seeing the dollar is
resilient against the yen," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
"As always, all hinges on America's economic data, but
further dollar upside is not out of the question when new
toushins are launched and life insurers' foreign bond buying
gains momentum from April," she said.
The dollar bought 82.66 yen, down from Tuesday's high
of 83.39. It hit the session low of 82.54 after triggering
stop-losses below its Wednesday's low of 82.61, traders said.
The currency has held above 82.60 throughout most of the
week and traders said that should it close below the level on
Thursday, a retest of the 81.87-97 support area was likely.
Chart resistance for the pair loomed at the tenkan line of
83.04. The line has proved an important technical indicator
during the dollar's 7.3 percent rise against the yen in 2012.
The euro was also 0.3 percent softer against the yen,
fetching 110.06 yen pulling away from this week's
peak around 111.25.
CHINA RATTLES AUSSIE
The Aussie dropped as much as 0.6 percent to 85.64 yen
as China's bourses posted heavy losses for a second
straight day on resurfacing jitters on a hard economic landing
in the country, which is Australia's largest export market.
The Aussie also lost ground against the greenback, last
fetching $1.0362, well off Tuesday's peak of $1.0558.
It was down 0.3 percent on the day and came within shouting
distance of the 2-1/2 month low of $1.0336.
"With the Chinese stock markets under pressure, the outlook
on AUD will unlikely turnaround until we see some confirmation
that the Chinese economy is not weakening too much and which
should be affirmed by the release of the Chinese PMI (on
Sunday)," said analysts at BNP Paribas.
On Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.7
percent, posting its biggest fall since November. It was down a
further 1.0 percent on Thursday as disappointing corporate
earnings suggested the slowdown in China was hurting
profitability more than expected.
The 30-day log correlation between the Shanghai index
and the Aussie is at 0.30, up from -0.12 at the
beginning of March and the 5-year average of 0.14.
The correlation can tighten up to +0.40, where it was in
Sept 2011 when China hard landing fears were rife, suggesting
more drops in the index will drag the Aussie with it.
More earnings are due later on Thursday, including Bank of
China Ltd, and any earnings misses could further
undermine sentiment ahead of the quarter-end.
Given these fears and distortions from year-, quarter- and
month-end flows, the dollar-weakening effect of the Federal
Reserve's chairman Ben Bernanke's recent comments has all but
faded.
Early in the week, both the greenback and the yields on U.S.
bonds took a hammering after Bernanke gave a cautious outlook on
the economy that kept alive expectations of further stimulus.
The dollar index fell to a near one-month low of
78.770 on Tuesday, but has since recovered to 79.12. As a
result, the euro has retreated from a high of $1.3386 to
$1.3317 currently.
The European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens
Weidmann, who also heads Germany's Bundesbank, said that raising
the firewall around stricken euro zone members would only buy
time and end up running into financial and political constraints
on Wednesaday.
Investors will closely watch the outcome of a Italian bond
sale as Rome aims to sell up to 8.25 billion euros of debt.
A report on Wednesday showed banks in Italy and Spain have
been stocking up on government bonds, while others have cut
corporate lending, suggesting the flood of ECB cash has yet to
bolster flagging businesses in the wider economy.