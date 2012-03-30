* EU ministers to meet to increase rescue fund
* Spanish budget, China official PMI eyed
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 30 The yen briefly jumped to a
three-week high against the dollar on Friday as speculators
bought the currency, triggering stop losses, but a lack of
expected strong follow-through buying by businesses saw the yen
edge back.
Short-term players had hoped repatriation flows from
Japanese exporters would boost the yen further, but most Tokyo
companies have already ended their currency hedging, traders
said, suggesting end-of-business-year demand for the yen is
fading.
The yen hit its highest level in three weeks at 81.83 yen
, after tripping stops around Thursday's high of 81.90,
but dollar buying by bargain hunters, including importers, saw
it retreat to 82.03.
"Speculators have been piling in ever since late New York
trade, but many got burnt as exporter-buying was smaller than
they had expected," said a senior spot trader for a major
Japanese bank who did not want to be quoted by name.
Even though this year's eye-watering dollar rally has lost
steam over the last three weeks, the greenback was still poised
to end the Jan-March quarter nearly 7 percent stronger on the
yen, in a move widely seen as one of the biggest surprises of
2012 so far.
"The dollar has gained on the back of improvements in the
U.S. economy and lack of more turmoil in the euro zone, with the
Bank of Japan providing some additional support," said Koji
Fukaya, chief currency strategist in Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
The dollar's rally was also bolstered by Japanese importers
who bought it to fund their surging demand for fossil fuels,
after most nuclear reactors in Japan went offline in the wake of
the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
"My sense is that the dollar will keep rising slowly against
the yen in the next quarter too," said Fukaya, assuming U.S.
data confirm recent positive news and China slowdown fears prove
premature.
The euro stood at 109.57 yen, pulling away from a
trough of 108.76 hit overnight, its lowest in one week.
Driven by its move against the dollar, the yen was a shade
stronger against commodity-linked currencies with the Austalian
dollar down 0.2 percent at 85.36 yen.
Still, with the year-end flows losing momentum, the Aussie
was well clear of a six-week low of 84.55 hit the day before.
ALL EYES ON EUROPE
With the the dollar on the backfoot, the euro jumped 0.4
percent to $1.3355, with the move hastened after stop losses
were taken out above the previous session's high at $1.3350 and
by bargain-hunting in euro/yen.
The euro rose to the highest levels in almost four weeks
against the dollar on Tuesday on comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who indicated supportive monetary
policy will remain in place.
An initial resistance for the single currency is formed by
offers reported at 1.3375-85, while bids around 1.3300 could
provide support, traders said.
Credit Suisse's Fukaya and other strategists expect the euro
zone concerns to re-emerge and believe the euro will resume its
decline in the coming qurter after ekeing out a gain of 3.1
percent in this one.
"Europe is the biggest risk factor in the second quarter,
with elections in Greece and France potentially fuelling doubts
about commitments to fiscal reforms if those opposed to austeriy
measures win," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for
Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"Failure to ratify a permanent bailout fund before its
scheduled launch in July could rattle financial markets," he
said.
Upcoming events include Spain's budget presentation, which
will show how far the government will tighten its belt.
A meeting of euro-zone finance ministers will also be in
focus as policymakers are expected to increase the combined
lending ceiling of their two bailout funds. [ID:
nL6E8ET0OX]
Beijing will release on Sunday its official PMI reading for
March. With markets still fretting about China hard-landing
concerns, the data will be closely watched to gauge the extent
of the nation's slowdown. Expectations are for 50.8, slightly
under February's 51.
Japan's PMI for March was surprisingly strong at a 7-month
high of 51.1, while household spending was also upbeat.