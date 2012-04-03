* Yen off to strong start in Q2 as shorts unwound
* But move seen as correction of dollar/yen rally
* Euro recoups some losses after disappointing data
* Aussie soft as RBA holds rates but shows easing bias
TOKYO, April 3 The yen hit a three-week high on
Tuesday on a flurry of stop-loss buying that kicked in after
investors reduced massive short positions built in recent weeks,
though the broad trend for a weakening Japanese currency
remained intact.
The dollar tumbled from the previous day's peak of 83.31 yen
to a session low of 81.55 after stop-loss trades were
triggered in the 81.90-80 area, with traders citing sales by
offshore leveraged funds and some Japanese investors.
The fall was prompted after traders rushed to cover short
positions, which according to the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission hit a 4-1/2 year high in the week ending March 27.
The greenback later recovered to trade flat at 82.06 yen,
with investors saying it was simply taking a break after its
February-March rally to 84.19 from 76.21.
"The yen has strengthened technically after this move, and
while its long-term weakening trend remains intact we may see
further correction on the dollar rally over the next few weeks,"
said Teppei Ino, a currency strategist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
He said that after the dollar broke support at the kijun
line on Ichimoku charts and the five-day moving average pierced
the 21-day moving average to form a "death cross", the greenback
was poised to test support at the lower Bollinger band at 81.35.
Analysts, however, expect it to hold the level, and slowly
drift higher supported by Japan institutions which usually
launch fresh toushin investment trusts and make large purchases
of foreign government bonds after the start of the fiscal year.
"Supported by these dynamics, the dollar will likely resume
its slow march higher, targeting last year's high at 85.53," Ino
said.
The yen also rose on the euro, hitting a two-week high at
108.70, before shifting 0.2 percent lower on the day
to 109.47.
The move confirmed strong resistance for the euro above
111.00 as it has failed to breach that point for three weeks in
a row.
EASING BIAS
The Australian dollar pared its gains after the Reserve Bank
of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25 percent as
expected, but showed easing bias by adding growth was somewhat
lower than estimated.
The central bank also said it would be prudent to wait for
forthcoming inflation data before considering easing.
"It is a clear a message the Reserve Bank is ready to cut in
May. They are just waiting for the Q1 inflation data and if that
is benign then we will get a 25 basis point cut then," said
Brian Redican, senior economist at Macquarie.
The Aussie initially surged around 30 pips to an intraday
high of $1.0470, but then quickly gave back its gains and dipped
to A session low of $1.0390. It last hovered at $1.0397
, down 0.1 percent from late New York levels.
The euro licked its wounds after dipping to this week's low
of $1.3278 on Monday as data showed unemployment in the
euro zone reached its highest in almost 15 years in February and
manufacturing contracted for an eighth straight month in March.
It recouped some losses, gaining 0.1 percent to $1.3338
, inching back towards Monday's high of $1.3381. Since the
mid- to late-March rally from $1.3000 to $1.3386 fizzled out, it
has been drifting in a relatively thin $1.3250-3400 range.
The data from the euro zone was in contrast with the U.S.
Institute for Supply Management's index of manufacturing
activity, which rose to 53.4, exceeding forecasts. On Sunday,
China's Purchasing Managers' Index hit an 11-month high.