* Poor Spanish bond auction spooks markets
* ECB no help as dovish to some, hawkish to others
* HSBC's China services PMI report next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 5 The euro floundered at
three-week lows versus the yen and dollar on Thursday, while
commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses after a poor
Spanish bond auction reignited worries about the euro zone debt
crisis.
Having fallen nearly 1 percent towards $1.3100, the
euro last stood at $1.3142. Support is seen around $1.3094, the
76.4 percent retracement of the mid-to-late March rise. Having
failed to clear $1.3400 the market now seems keen to test the
floor of a two-month range around $1.3000.
Against the yen, it was at 108.31, not far off an
overnight trough around 107.90.
Not helping the common currency, the European Central Bank
chief dismissed a German-led push to start planning to unwind
emergency crisis-fighting measures, while also stressing a need
to keep a close eye on price pressure.
Some market players interpreted the comments as dovish,
while others saw it as having a hawkish slant. Ultimately,
traders said it was the Spanish debt sale that soured sentiment.
"Weaker Spanish auctions on Wednesday provide a reminder
that markets are not convinced that peripheral stress has
completely abated," BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"Thus, with concerns over Spain peaking through and
political risk ever more apparent with the upcoming French and
Greek elections ahead, we reiterate our EURUSD forecast of 1.28
by end of Q2."
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at a bond auction on
Wednesday as this week's tough budget failed to calm investors'
nerves about the country's finances.
Traders in Asia are likely to remain cautious ahead of
HSBC's survey on China's services sector due at 0230 GMT.
Another disappointing report would only serve to bolster fears
about a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy.
The U.S. dollar and yen benefited from renewed risk
aversion, with the greenback further supported by diminishing
hopes of more stimulus from the Fed.
A top Fed official said on Wednesday a stronger jobs market
and slightly higher-than-expected inflation have lengthened the
odds the Fed will need to embark on a third round of bond buying
to boost the economy.
The dollar index touched a two-week high of 79.922,
before giving back a bit of ground to 79.752.
That saw the Aussie retreat to a near three-month low of
$1.0245. It last stood at $1.0277, keeping intact
support at $1.0260, the 50 percent retracement of the
November-February rally.
The Aussie has been knocked lower by soft patch of local
data, fears about a hard landing in China and expectations for a
rate cut next month.