* Net short positions in yen still large
* Such market positioning may support yen -analyst
* Dollar/yen hits 1-mth low of Y81.19, support at Y81.07
* Safe-haven yen rises as equities retreat
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 9 The dollar hit a one-month
low versus the yen on Monday, extending losses after last week's
lower-than-expected U.S. jobs figures bolstered views the
Federal Reserve could yet adopt more monetary easing to support
the economy.
U.S. job growth slowed to 120,000 jobs last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, the smallest increase since October.
Traders said a retreat in equities helped prop up the yen, a
safe-haven currency that tends to rise in times of market
stress.
The greenback could drop to around 80.00 yen in the next
week or two, especially when taking into account current market
positioning, said Daisuke Karakama, a market economist for
Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"When you look at short positions in the yen, they haven't
really decreased, and their size is still comparable to levels
seen back in the summer of 2007," Karakama said.
"You have to think about whether that is sustainable or
not," he added.
The dollar fell as low as 81.19 yen on trading platform EBS
at one point, its lowest level since early March, before
changing hands at 81.43 yen, down 0.2 percent from late
U.S. trade on Friday.
One possible support for the dollar lies at 81.07 yen, a
38.2 percent retracement of its rally in February-March.
The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission shows currency speculators slightly trimmed their net
short positions in the yen in the week ended April 3 to 65,108
contracts.
That was still close to the previous week's 67,622
contracts, which was the biggest net short position in the yen
since July 2007.
Trade is likely to be thinner than usual over the course of
the day, with financial markets in Australia and New Zealand as
well as many parts of Europe closed for Easter.
UNATTRACTIVE LEVELS
CitiFX's gauge of market positioning suggests some investors
took short positions in the yen in the first two weeks of March
as it fell towards an 11-month low of 84.187 yen to the dollar
hit in mid-March, and such bets may soon turn sour, analysts at
Citigroup said in a research note.
"This means that many investors entered yen shorts at
unattractive levels and spot is already trading close to levels
which could prove frustrating," CitiFX analysts Todd Elmer and
Osamu Takashima said in their note.
There is a chance that even a modest drop in dollar/yen
could spur stop-loss short-covering in the yen, they said.
The yen climbed broadly, with the euro hitting a fresh
one-month low near 106.17 yen. The single currency stood at
106.41 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.
Against the dollar, the euro touched a fresh three-week low
of $1.3033. After trimming some losses, the euro stood at
$1.3066, down 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro has come under renewed pressure after weak demand
at a Spanish bond auction last week rekindled worries about the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
One risk for the yen this week is the Bank of Japan's
two-day policy meeting that ends on Tuesday. The central bank's
policy has been under the spotlight since its surprise monetary
easing in February triggered a broad fall in the yen.
The BOJ is seen refraining from easing monetary policy and
holding fire, however, until it unveils its long-term economic
and price forecasts on April 27.