* Yen holds firm across the board, Treasury yields dive
* Worries about global growth hitting risk sentiment
* Aussie breaks to lows not seen since early Jan
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 11 The safe-haven yen hovered at
multi-week highs against many currencies in Asia on Wednesday,
while the Australian dollar floundered as worries about global
growth took another bite at risk sentiment.
A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about the
fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while disappointing
imports from China kept alive worries about a hard economic
landing in the world's second biggest economy.
Coupled with a big fall on Wall Street and a steep fall in
Treasury yields, the yen climbed across the board. This knocked
the dollar to a five-week low of 80.60 yen.
Traders said talk of strong bids at 80.50/55 should provide
initial support, followed by 79.50/55, the October high reached
after Japan intervened to weaken its currency.
The move also came a day after the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy steady, though the Asahi newspaper on Wednesday
reported the central bank would consider easing at its April 27
meeting.
The euro fell to a seven-week trough of 105.48 yen
, while the Aussie plumbed 82.68, reaching
levels not seen since early February. Support is seen at 82.33,
the 38.2 percent retracement of its October to March rally.
"Simple momentum suggests that AUD/JPY should head for its
38.2 percent retracement of its rise since Oct 2011, which is
almost exactly its 100-day moving average," said Sebastien Galy,
strategist at Societe Generale.
"By then it will have entered oversold territory as we did
in October. Few will be the braves to buy on a potential dip."
Not helping sentiment, the International Monetary Fund
warned commodity-exporting countries should prepare for lower
prices given weaker global economic activity and lower demand.
Against the dollar, the Aussie skidded to $1.0232
before regaining a bit of ground to flirt with support at around
$1.0236, the 76.4 percent retracement of the late-December to
late-February rally.
The euro also lost ground against the greenback, slipping to
$1.3080 from Tuesday's high of $1.3145. As a result, the
dollar index pushed up to 79.856 from a one-week low of
79.603.
Unsettling the single currency, Spanish bond yields rose to
within a whisker of 6 percent, and German bund yields equaled
their lowest-ever levels as investors opted for the safety of
German debt.
That fall in German yields could make the sale of 5 billion
euros of 10-year Bunds on Wednesday challenging as some
investors might find them unattractive. The major focus this
week, though, is on Italy's bond sale on Thursday.
There is not much major data to distract investors in Asia,
leaving the general risk-averse theme largely intact. Japanese
machinery orders for February and Australia's housing finance
are due out this morning.
A raft of Fed speakers are scheduled for later in the day
including Vice Chairman Janet Yellen who is speaking directly on
the economy and monetary policy.