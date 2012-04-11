* Worries about global growth hitting risk sentiment
* Yen hits 5-week high vs dollar, 2-month high vs Aussie
* Further yen gains may be capped by BOJ easing speculation
* Rise in euro zone debt yields stoke fear of crisis relapse
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 11 The yen hovered at
multi-week highs against many currencies in Asia on Wednesday,
while the Australian dollar floundered as worries about global
growth took another bite at risk sentiment.
A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about
the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while
disappointing imports from China kept alive worries about a hard
economic landing in the world's second-biggest economy.
Coupled with a big fall on Wall Street and a steep fall in
Treasury yields, the yen climbed across the board, hitting a
five-week high against the U.S. dollar.
The move also came a day after the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy steady, though the Asahi newspaper on Wednesday
reported the central bank would consider easing at its April 27
meeting.
"For now, it is a bit too early now for the market to trade
on the April 27 meeting. But expectations of further easing mean
the yen is unlikely to keep rising, beyond the 80 yen mark,"
said Kimihiko Tomita, the head of forex at State Street Bank in
Tokyo.
"But the market will probably start trading on it perhaps
next week," he added.
Traders said talk of strong bids at 80.50/55 should provide
initial support for the dollar, followed by 79.50/55, the
October high reached after Japan intervened to weaken its
currency.
The euro fell to a seven-week trough of 105.44 yen
, while the Aussie plumbed 82.52, reaching
levels not seen since early February. Support is seen at 82.33,
the 38.2 percent retracement of its October to March rally.
"Simple momentum suggests that AUD/JPY should head for its
38.2 percent retracement of its rise since Oct 2011, which is
almost exactly its 100-day moving average," said Sebastien Galy,
strategist at Societe Generale.
"By then it will have entered oversold territory as we did in
October. Few will be the braves to buy on a potential dip."
Not helping sentiment, the International Monetary Fund warned
commodity-exporting countries should prepare for lower prices
given weaker global economic activity and lower demand.
Against the dollar, the Aussie skidded to $1.0226
before regaining a bit of ground to flirt with support at around
$1.0236, the 76.4 percent retracement of the late-December to
late-February rally.
The euro also lost ground against the U.S. currency, slipping
to $1.3091 from Tuesday's high of $1.3145. As a result,
the dollar index pushed up to 79.861 from a one-week low
of 79.603.
Unsettling the single currency, Spanish bond yields rose to
within a whisker of 6 percent, and German bund yields equaled
their lowest-ever levels as investors opted for the safety of
German debt.
That brought the spread between the two to the highest level
since December, completely wiping out its tightening triggered
by the European Central Bank's massive three-year cheap funding
offers, dubbed Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs).
"The LTROs crushed liquidity concerns (among European banks)
rather aggressively. But the magic power of the LTRO seems to be
fading," said Minori Uchida, senior analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.