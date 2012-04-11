* Worries about Spain eases after ECB comments

* ECB's Coeure says bond-buying programme still an option

* Australia's jobs report in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 12 The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely.

The dollar fetched 80.91 yen, up from a six-week low around 80.57, while the euro rose to 106.15 from Wednesday's low of 105.45. The Australian dollar bounced off a nine-week trough around 82.50 yen to 83.40.

The single currency also crept higher on the greenback, reaching a one-week high of $1.3158, before retreating to $1.3116. That kept it well within the $1.3030-$1.3165 range seen in the past week.

Helping euro sentiment, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified and the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an option.

"A suggestion by an ECB board member that they could reactivate the SMP (Securities Markets Programme) facility helped to bring calm to a feverish Spanish bond market," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe General.

"The relief could be felt more globally, but it was limited in scope indicating that we remain in a roller coaster and are not at the end of it yet."

Indeed, while Spanish bond yields eased, Italy's one-year borrowing costs jumped on Wednesday. The country's head of debt management Maria Cannata said that was mostly because of contagion tied to fears over Spain's budget troubles.

Italy is also looking to sell a number of bonds later on Thursday.

Still, the generally better risk mood saw the Aussie push back towards $1.0300, from a three-month low of $1.0227. Traders said the Aussie needed to climb above $1.0366 to brighten the short-term bearish technical picture.

Mounting expectations of an interest rate cut next month and fears about a hard economic landing in China, Australia's single biggest export market, have conspired to drag the Aussie lower.

The immediate focus is Australia's employment report at 0130 GMT. Barring any surprises, markets are likely to remain wary ahead of China's Q1 GDP data on Friday.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's second-in-charge Janet Yellen, who is due to speak about "The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" at a dinner in New York at 2315 GMT.