* Worries about Spain eases after ECB comments
* ECB's Coeure says bond-buying programme still an option
* Australia's jobs report in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 12 The safe-haven yen was off
multi-week highs versus many currencies on Thursday as worries
about Spain eased after soothing comments from a European
Central Bank official, but an upcoming Italian bond sale meant
markets can't relax completely.
The dollar fetched 80.91 yen, up from a six-week low
around 80.57, while the euro rose to 106.15 from
Wednesday's low of 105.45. The Australian dollar bounced off a
nine-week trough around 82.50 yen to 83.40.
The single currency also crept higher on the greenback,
reaching a one-week high of $1.3158, before retreating to
$1.3116. That kept it well within the $1.3030-$1.3165 range seen
in the past week.
Helping euro sentiment, ECB Executive Board member Benoit
Coeure said the scale of market pressure on Spain is not
justified and the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an
option.
"A suggestion by an ECB board member that they could
reactivate the SMP (Securities Markets Programme) facility
helped to bring calm to a feverish Spanish bond market," said
Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe General.
"The relief could be felt more globally, but it was limited
in scope indicating that we remain in a roller coaster and are
not at the end of it yet."
Indeed, while Spanish bond yields eased, Italy's one-year
borrowing costs jumped on Wednesday. The country's head of debt
management Maria Cannata said that was mostly because of
contagion tied to fears over Spain's budget troubles.
Italy is also looking to sell a number of bonds later on
Thursday.
Still, the generally better risk mood saw the Aussie push
back towards $1.0300, from a three-month low of
$1.0227. Traders said the Aussie needed to climb above $1.0366
to brighten the short-term bearish technical picture.
Mounting expectations of an interest rate cut next month and
fears about a hard economic landing in China, Australia's single
biggest export market, have conspired to drag the Aussie lower.
The immediate focus is Australia's employment report at 0130
GMT. Barring any surprises, markets are likely to remain wary
ahead of China's Q1 GDP data on Friday.
Markets will also be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's
second-in-charge Janet Yellen, who is due to speak about "The
Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" at a dinner in New York at
2315 GMT.