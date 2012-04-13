* Euro fails to break above 55-dma, 50 pct retracement of latest fall

* Aussie rally blocked by strong Ichimoku resistance

* China Q1 GDP soft, but other data signals stabilisation -analyst

* Little reaction to N.Korea's failed rocket launch

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 13 The euro and the Australian dollar eased on Friday after Chinese growth data disappointed traders positioning for a strong showing, but other Chinese data came mostly in line with, or above expectations, limiting the downside.

The markets for major currencies showed no reaction to news that North Korea's much hyped long-range rocket crashed into the sea shortly after launch on Friday.

China's economy grew 8.1 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, falling short of economists' forecast of 8.3 percent and well below an improbably high 9 percent expectation that swirled in markets and boosted risk assets on Thursday.

This saw the euro slip to $1.3176, down 0.15 percent from late U.S. levels, and more importantly, for now preventing the risk-sensitive currency below major resistance level at $1.3209, where it has a 50 percent retracement of its decline since late March and its 55-day moving average.

The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to $1.0390, shedding some of its 1.2 percent gains on Thursday following a surprisingly strong local jobs report and solid loan numbers from China, the country's single biggest export market.

PIVOTAL AUSSIE LEVEL

The Aussie was also so far unable to clear resistance on daily Ichimoku charts at about $1.0450, where it has a cloud bottom and a kijun line, making that level pivotal for the currency from a chartist's point of view.

Still, the Australian dollar may find some support in the short term near $1.0350-60, said Rob Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.

"I don't see that this is the signal of a hard landing," he said about China's economy.

The chances of the euro and the Aussie clearing major resistance remain in place, some analysts say, as other Chinese data on Friday such as March retail sales and industrial output came in above expectations.

"While there was a knee-jerk market reaction to softer-than-expected GDP, figures for March were not that bad, which suggests some stabilisation after weakness in earlier months," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ analyst Teppei Ino.

Worries about Europe's debt problems - another source of concern sending global shares lower earlier this month - eased on Thursday as Italian debt rallied for a second day after clearing its latest round of bond auctions.

Against that backdrop, the dollar extended its rebound versus the Japanese yen on Friday, with some traders citing talk of Japanese investors buying foreign assets at the start of the new financial year this month.

In Asia, the dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 81.10 yen , extending gains from Wednesday's six-week low of 80.57 yen.

The yen weakened despite broad gains in Asian currencies on Friday after Singapore's central bank surprised markets with a tightening policy by increasing the appreciation slope slightly because of persistent inflationary pressures.

But Yunosuke Ikeda, senior currency strategist at Nomura Securities, said the yen's correlation with Asian currencies is likely to strengthen.

That is because of the perception triggered after the Bank of Japan's easing in February that the BOJ has become more aggressive in easing its policy than before, he said.

"In the past, the yen often moved in tandem with the dollar and Swiss franc as safe haven currency because people thought the BOJ wouldn't do anything. But now, any signs of risk in Asian economy are likely to lead to expectations that the BOJ may ease, which should put pressure on the yen," he said.

Neither the yen nor the South Korean won moved much after the failed rocket launch by North Korea.

Most market players had expected limited market impact from it. Over the past decade, sporadic escalations of tension in the Korean peninsula seldom have had a lasting-impact on markets.