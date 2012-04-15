* Euro hits one-week lows vs USD, down vs yen
* Worries about peripheral euro zone members back in focus
* But China's yuan band move could help shore up risk
sentiment
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 16 The euro eased to fresh
one-week lows against the dollar on Monday, extending a broad
pullback started late last week when worries about Europe's debt
crisis saw Spanish bonds come under renewed pressure.
The euro edged down to $1.3057 from around $1.3080
late in New York Friday. Immediate support is seen at $1.3033,
the April 9 low. Traders said a break below $1.3000, where
options barriers are cited, could accelerate the single
currency's decline.
Against the yen, it slipped to 105.62 from
106.04. On the Aussie, the euro fetched A$1.2620,
having plumbed a one-month low of A$1.2584 Friday.
The euro's weakness helped push the dollar index towards
80.000, well off last week's trough at 79.208. The dollar
flatlined on the yen at 80.89 with solid support, perhaps
semi-official, around 80.50.
"It is hard to find a definitive trigger for the
moves...concerns about Spain have lingered and the market may be
responding to any perceived lack of support for the periphery,"
Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a client note.
European Central Bank Governing Council member Klass Knot
said Friday he did not expect the ECB to provide more cheap
three-year cash and hoped the bank never has to buy bonds again.
However, Knot said the ECB could still support the bond market
should the need arise.
His comments came as data showed Spanish banks borrowed a
record 316.3 billion euros from the ECB in March, almost double
the previous month's total, as they remained virtually excluded
from wholesale credit markets.
Spain's government bond yields rose and the cost of insuring
its debt hit an all-time high.
With risk aversion back in play, commodity currencies also
came under pressure. The Australian dollar fell to $1.0363
, from Friday's peak of $1.0453.
Traders said there is talk of buying interest in the Aussie
ahead of $1.0340, the 50 percent retracement of last week's
rally from $1.0226 to $1.0453.
Still, the Aussie's decline was pretty measured and traders
said any optimism on China, Australia's single largest export
market, could further underpin the currency.
Indeed, some see Beijing's weekend decision to allow more
yuan flexibility as positive for risk sentiment, believing that
Chinese authorities would not push ahead with financial reforms
at this time if they were not confident of avoiding a hard
economic landing.