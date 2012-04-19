* BOJ governor reiterates pledge to pursue powerful easing
* Commodity currencies retreat as yo-yo theme persists
* IMF funding talks at G20 meeting eyed
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 20 Investors remained wary of the
yen on Friday with the threat of easier monetary policy from the
Bank of Japan still ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S.
data and falls in global stocks kept the heat on commodity
currencies.
The dollar stood at 81.69 yen, having hit a 1-1/2
week high at 81.74. That brought the April 10 peak of 81.87 in
focus. The euro rose as high as 107.35, pulling well
away from Monday's trough around 104.63.
Signalling the central bank's readiness to take further
action to support the economy if needed, Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa reiterated the bank will continue to pursue
powerful monetary easing until its 1 percent inflation target is
in sight.
While the BOJ's stance supports the use of the yen as a
funding currency for carry trades, traders said the market has
already priced in some form of easing from the BOJ and more may
be needed for the yen to decline further.
"A modest increase in the asset purchase target being
announced next Friday, in the order of 5 trillion yen, looks to
be discounted," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.
"As such, more than this may be required to see the USDJPY
rally extend. That said, any decision to increase the maturity
of JGBs purchases beyond the current 1-2 years could also help
support USDJPY."
Against the dollar, the single currency emerged from a
choppy overnight session none the worse for wear. It hit a high
of $1.3166 following a successful Spanish bond sale but
then dropped on rumours, later denied, of a possible French
rating downgrade.
All that drama left the euro at $1.3143, still in a
well-defined trading range between $1.3000/$1.3200.
Commodity currencies, though, nursed losses after
disappointing U.S. data and poor earnings results sapped risk
sentiment.
Data showing the number of Americans claiming unemployment
benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week,
suggesting that job growth in April will not improve much after
a disappointing performance last month.
The Australian dollar retreated to $1.0334, falling
for a second day. However, it too remained within this week's
range of $1.0305/1.0420, with markets yet to find enough
momentum to break out of its current range.
"Now, with the G20 convening in Washington, much attention
will be drawn to how and where the International Monetary Fund
draws up additional funding from in order to further beef up
Europe's bailout funds," said Christopher Vecchio, analyst at
DailyFX.
"Should the G20 decide that the IMF's funding capacity is
adequate...I expect the European and commodity currencies to
depreciate against the yen and U.S. dollar over the coming
sessions."
The IMF's bid to win a big boost in funding to handle the
euro-zone debt crisis hit a speed bump on Thursday when Brazil
demanded more power at the IMF for emerging economies as a
condition for lending it extra cash.
The discussion will continue on Friday.