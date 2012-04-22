* Euro off 2-1/2 week highs vs USD

* HSBC's flash reading of China PMI eyed

* Central bank meetings in Japan, U.S. this week also a focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 23 The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since February, while sterling clung on to its newfound market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales data.

Commodity currencies, however, were little changed as the market awaited a flash reading of China's manufacturing activity from HSBC due at 0230 GMT.

"We expect China's PMI number to confirm our view that activity remains well supported. We also expect euro area PMI to come marginally above consensus, helping markets keep the positive tone inherited from Friday," analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a report.

The single currency stood at $1.3201, down from Friday's peak of $1.3225. But this decline came after a near 1 percent rally last week, its best since late February.

Underpinning sentiment, advanced and emerging countries agreed to double the firepower of the International Monetary Fund to help contain Europe's debt crisis.

Still, traders see little conviction for the euro to break out of its prevailing range of roughly $1.3000/$1.3300, with the late March/early April highs around $1.3375/85 providing formidable resistance.

The euro also relinquished some of last week's gains versus the yen and the Australian dollar in early Asian trade, as markets digested the implications of France's presidential race, which saw Sarkozy come second to challenger Hollande.

The Netherlands, another euro zone core member, was also set to face new elections after crucial talks on budget cuts collapsed over the weekend.

The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index rise to 79.252, up from a near three-week trough of 79.114 set Friday. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 81.64, having pushed up from a low of 80.290 a week ago.

The Bank of Japan is under political pressure to ease again at this week's policy meeting. The Federal Reserve will also hold its policy meeting this week, and as usual, markets will be on the look out for any hints on more bond-buying from the central bank.

In contrast, unexpectedly strong UK retail sales figures on Friday no doubt came as a relief for Bank of England policymakers as they try to boost fragile growth at a time of sticky inflation, deep austerity measures and weak wage rises.

Sterling fetched $1.6132, having hit a 5-1/2 month high of $1.6152. The euro bought 81.81 pence, not far off a 20-month trough of 81.59 set last week.

For the Australian dollar, the main focus will be on domestic consumer inflation data on Tuesday, where a benign reading will all but seal expectations for a quarter-point rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May 1 meeting.

The Aussie stood at $1.0369, well within last week's range of roughly $1.0300/$1.0410.