* Euro off 2-1/2 week highs vs USD
* HSBC's flash reading of China PMI eyed
* Central bank meetings in Japan, U.S. this week also a
focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 23 The euro retreated from
two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its
best weekly performance since February, while sterling clung on
to its newfound market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK
retail sales data.
Commodity currencies, however, were little changed as the
market awaited a flash reading of China's manufacturing activity
from HSBC due at 0230 GMT.
"We expect China's PMI number to confirm our view that
activity remains well supported. We also expect euro area PMI to
come marginally above consensus, helping markets keep the
positive tone inherited from Friday," analysts at Barclays
Capital wrote in a report.
The single currency stood at $1.3201, down from
Friday's peak of $1.3225. But this decline came after a near 1
percent rally last week, its best since late February.
Underpinning sentiment, advanced and emerging countries
agreed to double the firepower of the International Monetary
Fund to help contain Europe's debt crisis.
Still, traders see little conviction for the euro to break
out of its prevailing range of roughly $1.3000/$1.3300, with the
late March/early April highs around $1.3375/85 providing
formidable resistance.
The euro also relinquished some of last week's gains versus
the yen and the Australian dollar in early
Asian trade, as markets digested the implications of France's
presidential race, which saw Sarkozy come second to challenger
Hollande.
The Netherlands, another euro zone core member, was also set
to face new elections after crucial talks on budget cuts
collapsed over the weekend.
The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index rise to
79.252, up from a near three-week trough of 79.114 set Friday.
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 81.64, having
pushed up from a low of 80.290 a week ago.
The Bank of Japan is under political pressure to ease again
at this week's policy meeting. The Federal Reserve will also
hold its policy meeting this week, and as usual, markets will be
on the look out for any hints on more bond-buying from the
central bank.
In contrast, unexpectedly strong UK retail sales figures on
Friday no doubt came as a relief for Bank of England
policymakers as they try to boost fragile growth at a time of
sticky inflation, deep austerity measures and weak wage rises.
Sterling fetched $1.6132, having hit a 5-1/2 month
high of $1.6152. The euro bought 81.81 pence, not far
off a 20-month trough of 81.59 set last week.
For the Australian dollar, the main focus will be
on domestic consumer inflation data on Tuesday, where a benign
reading will all but seal expectations for a quarter-point rate
cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May 1 meeting.
The Aussie stood at $1.0369, well within last
week's range of roughly $1.0300/$1.0410.