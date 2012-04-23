* Euro nurses losses on renewed euro zone growth concerns
* Aussie's fate lies with CPI data due at 0130 GMT
* Safe-haven yen benefits as risk aversion returns
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 24 The euro struggled to make much
headway in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight
on renewed worries about Europe's economic health and ahead of a
bond sale in the Netherlands.
The Netherlands, which Moody's says is facing a 'credit
negative' event due to the collapse of the Dutch governing
coalition, is scheduled to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of two-
and 25-year bonds later in the day.
The euro last stood at $1.3155, having fallen as low
as $1.3104 in New York and erasing all of Friday's 0.7 percent
gain. But that still left it smack bang in the middle of a
well-defined trading range of roughly $1.3000/$1.3300 seen for
much of this month.
Technically, the inability of the currency to break either
side of the range means more consolidative activity is possible,
traders said.
Not helping the single currency, the euro zone's private
sector slump deepened in April, dampening hopes the region will
emerge from recession soon.
Investors took the news badly and promptly sold off
commodity currencies and sought the safety of highly-rated
government bonds. That saw German bund yields hit a
record low, while those in the United States, Japan
and Australia fell sharply.
The Australian dollar shed more than a full U.S. cent at one
stage to a near two-week low of $1.0272.
"Overall, currency markets are in risk-off mode," said Kit
Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.
The Aussie was already under pressure on Monday after
producer inflation data surprised on the downside, raising the
risk that consumer prices due at 0130 GMT will do the same.
Analysts expect underlying consumer inflation will be at the
lower end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2-3 percent target
band, giving the central bank the all-clear to cut rates at its
May 1 policy meeting.
"The AUD will move on a figure low enough to persuade
someone that a 50bp cut is possible, or on a figure which makes
a cut less likely. We remain AUD bears," said Juckes.
In contrast, the safe-haven yen rose across the board. That
saw the dollar retreat to around 81.00 yen from a peak of
81.78 set Friday. The euro was at 106.69, having
pulled back from Friday's high of 108.00.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its two-day policy
meeting later on Tuesday. While the bar has been set pretty high
for another round of stimulus, the market will nonetheless be
keeping a close eye on this meeting given the still fragile
economic recovery.