* Euro flat as traders await Dutch bond sale

* Safe-haven yen extends gains as riskier assets shunned

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, April 24 The Australian dollar hit a two-week trough on Tuesday after soft inflation data bolstered expectations of deep interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia, while the euro was subdued ahead of a debt sale in the Netherlands.

Australian consumer prices rose by less than expected last quarter while key measures of underlying inflation showed the smallest rise in more than a decade, paving the way for a cut next week and suggesting further cuts were possible.

This saw the Aussie dive to $1.0247 - its lowest since April 11 - before it recovered to $1.0265, still 0.6 percent below the late New York levels. A sustained break below 1.0250 would open the door for a fall to the April low of 1.0226.

"(A rate cut's) probably a done deal now. The CPI number's so low, it's hard to argue against it," said Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan.

"Certainly the prospects of them going (cutting) more than once is going up, the way the European situation is developing."

Interbank futures rallied as the market began to price in some chance of a 50 basis-point cut in rates next week. It had already almost fully priced in an easing of 25 bps.

Australia's central bank earlier this month indicated it would consider cutting the 4.25 percent cash rate at its May 1 policy meeting, provided the inflation numbers were tame.

EYES ON THE NETHERLANDS

The euro struggled to make much headway, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries about Europe's economic health and ahead of a key bond sale in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands, which Moody's says is facing a "credit negative" event due to the collapse of the Dutch governing coalition over austerity measures, is scheduled to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of two- and 25-year bonds later in the day.

The euro last stood at $1.3158, having fallen as low as $1.3104 in New York and erasing all of Friday's 0.7 percent gain. But that still left it squarely in the middle of a well-defined trading range around $1.30-$1.33 this month.

Traders cited talk of bids under 1.3110 and lower at 1.3070 with firms placing buy orders around 1.3050. Offers were spotted at 1.3200 and further up in the 1.3230-50 area.

Some analysts attributed the euro's recent resilience against the greenback to the fall in U.S. Treasuries yields on weaker economic data, which caused widening in interest rate differentials reinforced by a rise in European risk premia.

The apparent inability of the currency to break either side of the range means more consolidation is possible, they said, although few were optimistic about the euro in the longer term.

"We expect EURUSD to resume a weakening trend in coming weeks, with a break of 1.30 opening up a trading target of 1.25 within a 2-3 month horizon," said Jens Nordvig, global head of FX strategy at Nomura Securities.

The euro zone's private sector slump deepened in April, dampening hopes that the region will emerge from recession soon.

"A distinctly downbeat tone to risk assets in the wake of disappointing manufacturing sentiment surveys in Europe and China and political uncertainties in Europe threatens to engulf markets today," said Mitul Kotecha of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

He added that worries over debt sales in the euro zone may push it towards support at $1.3057.

In contrast, the safe-haven yen extended its broad gains. That saw the dollar retreat 0.4 percent on the day to around 80.88 yen, pulling further away from a peak of 81.78 set on Friday.

The euro was at 106.43, having pulled back from Friday's high of 108.00.

The U.S. Federal Reserve starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. While the bar has been set high for another round of stimulus, the market will nonetheless be keeping a close eye on this meeting given the still-fragile U.S. economic recovery.