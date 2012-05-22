* Short-covering sets in ahead of Wednesday's informal summit

* For now, euro tackles Ichimoku kijun line at $1.2811

* Markets will be looking for change of policy stance in euro zone

* Concerns about Spain, Greece keep euro under pressure

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, May 22 The euro held firm on Tuesday as market players reduced their bets against it, taking note of the chances that Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone.

The euro stood at $1.2808, almost flat from late U.S. levels but keeping some distance from four-month low of $1.2642 hit last Friday, tackling technical resistance at $1.2811 from a tenkan line on its daily Ichimoku charts.

A break of that level opens the way for a recovery to a 38.2 percent retracement of its May fall at $1.2888 and its Ichimoku

kijun line, now at $1.2963.

Currency traders were buying back the heavily-sold euro ahead of an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday, where new French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for a joint euro zone bond.

Hollande is expected to have firm backing from Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, Spain's Mariano Rajoy and the European Commission, though EU paymaster Germany opposes any early move.

"I don't think Germany can do an about-face. But we'll have to see whether it will subtly change its stance towards joint bonds," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"The market has been sort of supporting the German line of tough austerity. But that may be changing as well. Investors who have risk assets want their prices to rise and it's becoming clear austerity measures alone are not going to bring about that," he added.

Against the British pound, the euro changed hands at 80.93 pence, near its highest level in over two weeks, having risen for the past four sessions after hitting a 1/2-year low of 79.505.

But market participants are also cautious about getting their hopes up too high on the EU summit, which could well show a deep divide between the German-led drive for austerity and the efforts to put more focus on growth, a key pledge of the new French president.

"Talk about growth is fine. But it comes down to question of who will shoulder the bill for it. Unless it becomes clear, the fog on the euro zone won't disappear," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate general manager at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

In addition, concerns about stability of the banking system in Spain and political gridlock in Greece keep market participants on edge.

"I don't expect the euro to recover above $1.29. It could well peak out at the current levels," Kitakura added.

As the euro recovers, the dollar's index against a basket of currencies stepped back from four-month peak hit on Friday.

The dollar index stood at 80.979, about one percent below Friday's high of 81.758.

Against the yen, the dollar moved little at 79.38 yen , off three-month low of 79.002 hit on Friday.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.9910, about a full cent above six-month low of $0.9794 hit last week thanks to broad recovery in risk assets on Monday.