By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, June 4 The euro edged back towards a
two-year low against the dollar on Monday, failing to hold the
previous session's gains as concerns over the euro zone overcame
hopes for more fiscal stimulus in the wake of a grim U.S. jobs
report.
The jobs data suggested the euro zone debacle, which saw the
single currency drop some 6 percent last month, is taking its
toll on the world's largest economy, stoking fears of slowing
global growth compounded by gloomy manufacturing data from
China.
The euro slid 0.3 percent to $1.2393, moving closer
to $1.2288, its lowest level since July 2010 hit on Friday.
London markets were closed on Monday, leaving many players stuck
on the sidelines and boosting volatility, investors said.
More light on potential monetary stimulus is expected on
Thursday, when the Fed chief Ben Bernanke testifies before a
congressional committee about the U.S. economy. Until then, the
euro zone is poised to dominate the agenda, traders said.
"The simple logic that you sell the dollar and buy the euro
on hopes for more easing to many people just doesn't make
sense," said Masahide Sato, vice president at Mizuho Corporate
Bank's forex division in Tokyo.
"Although the probability of more QE has risen as global
economy slows down, the worries over the euro zone are too big
to be ignored and traders just want to move out of the euro," he
said.
The euro's sell-off intensified after Spain's borrowing
costs spiked on jitters it may need to issue more bonds to
bolster ailing banks, putting more stress on markets already
anxious that Greece may exit the euro zone.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called on Saturday for
the establishment of a central authority that would oversee and
coordinate fiscal policy in the euro zone. Germany also wants a
big leap forward in euro integration, but investors are doubtful
whether moves towards closer integration will be able to restore
market confidence.
For now, market players said there were no reasons to
actively buy the single currency, but warned there could be
bouts of short-covering. Short positions in euro futures urged
to 195,361 contracts - the highest on record, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said.
Meanwhile, bets in favour of the U.S. dollar rose to their
highest since at least mid-2008.
Worries about Spain have been underscored by a widening in
the yield spread between Spanish 10-year government bonds and
German Bunds to euro-era highs last week, and the euro has
fallen almost in lock step with that move.
NERVOUSNESS ALL OVER
But the single currency edged up 0.1 percent against the yen
to 96.83 yen, staying above an 11-1/2-year low of
95.59 yen struck on Friday.
With the safe-haven yen's broad surge last week on the back
of heightened risk aversion, including its rise to a 3-1/2-month
high versus the dollar, traders have grown jittery about the
potential for Japanese yen-selling intervention.
"It's not an issue of risk-on or risk-off anymore, it's
nervousness all over until a clear direction emerges on a
long-term trend," said Hisamitsu Hara, chief FX manager at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"Currencies are locked in ranges with high volatility, with
both the euro and the dollar facing limited upside due to their
problems, while the yen's upside is also capped by wariness
about intervention," he said.
Hara thought the dollar is likely to be stuck between mid-77
to above 78 yen with intervention fears preventing the yen's
sharp appreciation beyond mid-77 yen. "There is a psychological
barrier around mid-77 yen," he said.
The dollar inched up 0.2 percent to 78.16 yen but was
still not far off Friday's low of 77.65, the greenback's lowest
since mid-February.
Underscoring the skittishness in markets, the dollar briefly
jumped to as high as 78.50 yen immediately after the benchmark
Nikkei opened down 1.9 percent, with traders citing
buying by a Japanese a foreign bank.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to
$0.9631.