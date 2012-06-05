By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 5 The euro edged up further from
last week's two-year low on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to
pare back their huge bets against the currency ahead of a
conference call by the Group of Seven financial policy makers.
The move reflected caution in case policymakers took
powerful steps to contain the debt crisis, although many market
players are sceptical of a major breakthrough given a lack of
consensus within Europe on how to save Spanish banks among other
things.
"It will take a long time to resolve the debt crisis. I
don't expect European policy makers to come to an agreement
soon. I am ready to sell the euro around $1.2550," said a trader
at a Japanese bank.
The euro rose about 0.3 percent in early Asian trade to
$1.25429, its highest in a week, extending its rebound
since it hit a two-year low of $1.2288 last Friday.
The single currency also rose 0.3 percent to 98.22 yen
, rising further from Friday's 11-year low of 95.59
yen.
Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven leading
industrialised powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone
debt crisis on Tuesday in a sign of heightened global alarm
about strains in the 17-nation European currency area.
The news was enough to prompt some euro bears to take
profits as the market is extremely short on the euro. The data
from U.S. financial watchdog showed speculators' net euro short
position stood at a record high last week.
France and the European Commission also signaled their
support on Monday for an ambitious plan to directly use the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund to rescue stricken banks.
But Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy and the biggest
contributor to the European Stability Mechanism, has so far
opposed any use of bailout funds without a country having to
submit to a politically humiliating austerity programme imposed
by international lenders.
As any agreements on a rescue deal on Spanish banks are
likely to need more time, some market players see an outside
chance of the European Central Bank taking fresh steps to
support growth at its policy meeting on Wednesday, although a
majority of market players still see limited chance of any
action.
"It's interesting to see what the G7 will discuss ahead of
the ECB (European Central Bank) meeting tomorrow. They may put
pressure on the ECB to do something," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Ahead of the ECB, the market will be watching the Reserve
Bank of Australia's rate announcement 02:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on
Tuesday, where market expectations vary wildly from no action to
a 50 basis point cut.
Local money markets are pricing in a rate cut of at least 25
basis points on top of last month's surprise half-percentage
point easing.
A 50 basis point cut would hurt the Aussie as it erodes the
currency's yield advantage over other major currencies, a magnet
for foreign investment in the Aussie.
But some traders think a deeper cut should help the
Australian economy weather the global storm and support the
Aussie.
"While many countries do not have much room to stimulate the
economy (through monetary policy), Australia still can do that,"
said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase.
The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.9742, up
0.25 percent so far on the day in line with short-covering in
the euro and risk assets and above an eight-month trough of
$0.9581 hit on Friday.
The Japanese yen moved little against the U.S. dollar at
78.33 yen, off Friday's 3 1/2-month low of 77.652 yen.