* Euro hits 1-week high vs USD, above tenkan line
* Euro rebound may lose steam if no concrete steps from G7
* Some speculate ECB might act on Wed
* Asian traders watch RBA, expectations vary from no action
to 50 bp cut
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 5 The euro extended gains to a
one-week high on Tuesday as some sellers pared back their huge
bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the
Group of Seven financial policy makers.
Although market players remain sceptical of a major
breakthrough given a lack of consensus within Europe on how to
save Spanish banks among other things, there was caution in case
the meeting does lead to some kind of agreement between
policymakers, given the record short positions on the euro.
"It will take a long time to resolve the debt crisis. I
don't expect European policy makers to come to an agreement
soon. I am ready to sell the euro around $1.2550," said a trader
at a Japanese bank.
The euro rose to as high as $1.25429, its highest in
a week, extending its rebound from a two-year low of $1.2288
reached on Friday. It last stood at $1.2530, up 0.3 percent from
late U.S. levels.
On the daily Ichimoku chart, the euro rose substantially
above tenkan line, for the first time in about a month and if it
closes above that level, at $1.24565, on Tuesday, it could
herald further recovery in the battered currency.
The immediate hurdle for the euro is resistance at $1.2545,
a 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its decline last week
while another resistance is looming at $1.2570, a 23.6 percent
retracement of its longer term decline from February high of
$1.34869.
"If nothing comes out of the G7, then we could well see the
euro slipping again," said another trader at a Japanese
brokerage.
Against the yen, the single currency also rose 0.3 percent
to 98.22 yen, bouncing off Friday's 11-year low of
95.59 yen.
Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven leading
industrialised powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone
debt crisis on Tuesday in a sign of heightened global alarm
about strains in the 17-nation European currency area.
The news was enough to prompt some euro bears to take
profits as the market is extremely short on the euro. The data
from U.S. financial watchdog showed speculators' net euro short
position stood at a record high last week.
HEAT ON ECB
France and the European Commission also signaled their
support on Monday for an ambitious plan to directly use the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund to rescue stricken banks.
But Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy and the biggest
contributor to the European Stability Mechanism, has so far
opposed any use of bailout funds without a country having to
submit to a politically humiliating austerity programme imposed
by international lenders.
As any agreements on a rescue deal on Spanish banks are
likely to need more time, some market players see an outside
chance of quicker action from the European Central Bank to
support growth at its policy meeting on Wednesday, such as a
rate cut or a massive injection of funds.
"It's interesting to see what the G7 will discuss ahead of
the ECB (European Central Bank) meeting tomorrow. They may put
pressure on the ECB to do something," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Some market players speculate that ECB President Mario
Draghi may try to take pre-emptive moves to surprise markets, as
he did last year just after he took over the helm at the bank.
DON'T FORGET RBA
Ahead of the ECB, the market will be watching the Reserve
Bank of Australia's rate announcement 02:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on
Tuesday, where market expectations vary wildly from no action to
a 50 basis point cut, with a 25 point cut being the most popular
call.
Local money markets are pricing in a rate cut of at least 25
basis points on top of last month's surprise half-percentage
point easing.
A 50 basis point cut would hurt the Aussie as it erodes the
currency's yield advantage over other major currencies, a magnet
for foreign investment in the Aussie.
But some traders think a deeper cut should help the
Australian economy weather the global storm and support the
Aussie.
"While many countries do not have much room to stimulate the
economy (through monetary policy), Australia still can do that,"
said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase.
The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.9763, up
0.45 percent so far on the day in line with short-covering in
the euro and risk assets and above an eight-month trough of
$0.9581 hit on Friday.
The Japanese yen moved little against the U.S. dollar at
78.33 yen, off Friday's 3 1/2-month low of 77.652 yen.